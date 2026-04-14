Studios from Dh756,000 hit market in final release at DAMAC District
Dubai: DAMAC Properties has launched the final 600 apartments at its DAMAC District development in DAMAC Hills, following strong demand for earlier phases of the project.
The latest release includes studio and one-bedroom units, targeting both investors and end-users seeking entry into one of Dubai’s established master communities.
The move comes after strong uptake across earlier residential and commercial launches within the development, reflecting sustained appetite for integrated communities that combine housing, workspaces and lifestyle amenities.
DAMAC District, introduced last year, has been positioned as a mixed-use development bringing together residential towers, commercial space and lifestyle facilities within a single environment.
The final batch of 600 units marks the last opportunity for buyers to secure apartments within the project, with pricing starting from Dh756,000 for studios and Dh1.1 million for one-bedroom units.
Flexible payment plans are being offered, aimed at attracting first-time buyers alongside investors looking for rental yield and long-term capital growth.
“DAMAC District Apartments follows exceptional demand for the earlier phases of DAMAC District’s residential and commercial units," said Amira Sajwani, Managing Director at DAMAC Properties. "It reflects the strong appetite for an integrated urban lifestyle within one of Dubai’s most sought-after communities, DAMAC Hills. These well designed and well-priced homes are a golden opportunity to invest in a destination that is future-focused and designed for convenience, connectivity, and modern living.”
The development is built around a live-work environment, with residential units located alongside office spaces, retail outlets and wellness facilities.
Amenities include fitness and wellness spaces, outdoor activity areas and social zones designed to support daily living within the community. Residents will also have access to shared workspaces and meeting areas within the commercial component of the project.
Retail, dining and entertainment options are planned within the district, along with landscaped areas and community-focused spaces.