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DAMAC releases final 600 units at DAMAC Hills project after strong demand

Studios from Dh756,000 hit market in final release at DAMAC District

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Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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DAMAC releases final 600 units at DAMAC Hills project after strong demand

Dubai: DAMAC Properties has launched the final 600 apartments at its DAMAC District development in DAMAC Hills, following strong demand for earlier phases of the project.

The latest release includes studio and one-bedroom units, targeting both investors and end-users seeking entry into one of Dubai’s established master communities.

The move comes after strong uptake across earlier residential and commercial launches within the development, reflecting sustained appetite for integrated communities that combine housing, workspaces and lifestyle amenities.

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Final phase released

DAMAC District, introduced last year, has been positioned as a mixed-use development bringing together residential towers, commercial space and lifestyle facilities within a single environment.

The final batch of 600 units marks the last opportunity for buyers to secure apartments within the project, with pricing starting from Dh756,000 for studios and Dh1.1 million for one-bedroom units.

Flexible payment plans are being offered, aimed at attracting first-time buyers alongside investors looking for rental yield and long-term capital growth.

“DAMAC District Apartments follows exceptional demand for the earlier phases of DAMAC District’s residential and commercial units," said Amira Sajwani, Managing Director at DAMAC Properties. "It reflects the strong appetite for an integrated urban lifestyle within one of Dubai’s most sought-after communities, DAMAC Hills. These well designed and well-priced homes are a golden opportunity to invest in a destination that is future-focused and designed for convenience, connectivity, and modern living.”

Integrated living

The development is built around a live-work environment, with residential units located alongside office spaces, retail outlets and wellness facilities.

Amenities include fitness and wellness spaces, outdoor activity areas and social zones designed to support daily living within the community. Residents will also have access to shared workspaces and meeting areas within the commercial component of the project.

Retail, dining and entertainment options are planned within the district, along with landscaped areas and community-focused spaces.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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