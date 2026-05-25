In a significant ruling, the Dubai Court of Cassation overturned an earlier appeal judgment that had dismissed the buyer’s claim to recover Dh1.55 million, finding that the lower court failed to properly address key contradictions in the evidence and objections raised against an expert report.

Dubai: A Dubai property buyer who paid more than Dh4.6 million for what he believed was a hotel apartment has secured a fresh hearing before the Court of Appeal after discovering the unit handed over to him was classified as residential instead.

According to the buyer, the project was scheduled for completion in December 2015, but the handover was delayed. When the property was eventually delivered, he claimed he discovered the unit was residential rather than hotel-use — a difference he argued fundamentally altered the nature and value of the investment.

The dispute centres on a luxury property in Dubailand that was sold by a Dubai-based developer in October 2013. Court records show the buyer agreed to purchase the unit as a hotel apartment for Dh3.13 million and later paid additional service and maintenance charges, bringing the total amount paid to Dh4.69 million.

“In real estate disputes, a clearance certificate, payment record or expert finding can carry significant weight,” he said. “If there is a contradiction between documents, the court must be able to see a clear path explaining which evidence was accepted, which was rejected and why.”

“When a purchaser enters into a contract on the basis that the unit will have a particular use or classification, any alleged change in that use can become a central issue in determining whether the buyer received what was actually agreed.”

“The distinction between a hotel apartment and a residential unit is not a minor description. It may affect the buyer’s expected use of the property, its commercial value, the return on investment and the obligations attached to it,” he said.

In its latest ruling, the Court of Cassation stressed that while courts are entitled to rely on expert reports, they must address serious objections raised by plaintiffs when those objections could influence the outcome of the case.

The buyer challenged the appeal ruling, arguing that the court had relied heavily on a supplementary expert report prepared using account statements submitted by the developer. He said those statements contradicted both an earlier expert report and a clearance certificate issued by the company confirming receipt of Dh4.69 million.

In 2022, the Dubai Court of First Instance ruled in the buyer’s favour, cancelling the sale agreement and ordering the developer to refund Dh4.69 million with interest. That judgment was initially upheld before later being overturned by the Court of Cassation.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.