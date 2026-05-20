In a ruling issued on May 12, 2026, the Dubai Court of Appeal upheld the conviction against a 60-year-old Bangladeshi manager and partner of a Dubai-based technical services company but exercised judicial leniency by lowering the fine from Dh100,000 per worker to Dh5,000 per worker, reducing the total penalty to Dh60,000.

A misdemeanour court initially imposed the maximum penalty permitted under the law, fining the manager Dh100,000 for each of the 12 workers linked to the case. Prosecutors argued that the company had effectively stopped operating and failed to fulfil its legal obligations toward employees.

The case stemmed from allegations that the company had stopped operations without taking the legally required steps to regularise the status and rights of employees sponsored under the firm. Prosecutors charged the manager under Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 regulating labour relations after labour inspectors concluded during a March 7, 2025, inspection that the establishment appeared non-operational.

Invoking Articles 100/1 and 101 of the UAE Crimes and Penalties Law, the court exercised judicial discretion to sharply reduce the penalty from Dh1.2 million to Dh60,000, while upholding the manager’s conviction for failing to regularise the legal status of the workers.

Al Mansoori also sought to challenge the investigation procedures by requesting the court summon labour inspectors and additional witnesses, including building personnel and a security guard, for cross-examination. According to the defence, a building receptionist had informed inspectors that maintenance work was being carried out at the premises and that the office had not been abandoned.

In another key argument, the lawyer challenged the allegation of criminal intent, telling the court there was no evidence the manager intended to abandon workers or evade legal responsibilities. He further pointed out that none of the workers had lodged complaints with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation over unpaid wages, labour violations or residency issues.

The lawyer explained that the company operated in the technical services sector, where employees are often assigned to external projects rather than remaining at office premises. According to the defence, all 12 workers were deployed to an active project in Abu Dhabi at the time of the inspection, which accounted for the empty office.

Before the appellate court, Al Mansoori argued that prosecutors had failed to prove the essential elements of the offence, insisting the company had not permanently shut down and that labour inspectors relied on assumptions rather than conclusive evidence. He told the court that inspectors based their findings largely on observations such as a locked office door, unanswered telephones and the absence of signage without carrying out deeper verification into the company’s activities.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.