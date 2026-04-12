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Drunk driver gets three-month ban and Dh10,000 fine after Dubai road crash

Dubai court penalises driver for alcohol-related crash and property damage

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Drunk driver gets three-month ban and Dh10,000 fine after Dubai road crash

Dubai: A foreign driver has been fined Dh10,000 and had her licence suspended for three months after losing control of her vehicle while driving under the influence of alcohol, causing a traffic accident that damaged two cars.

The Dubai court found the driver guilty of driving “in an abnormal condition” and causing damage to property belonging to others. 

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According to Emarat Al Youm, the incident occurred in January on Al Warqa 1 road, where the woman was driving a Dodge Charger towards Al Warqa 3 without due care or attention.

Investigations showed that she lost control of the vehicle following a sudden deviation, colliding with another car and causing significant damage. Authorities said the fault lay entirely with the driver, who appeared to be in an impaired state at the time of the incident.

A subsequent examination confirmed that she had been driving under the influence of alcohol and was unfit to operate a vehicle. She admitted the charges during questioning before Dubai Public Prosecution and reiterated her admission in court, requesting leniency.

In its ruling, the court said the evidence, including the arrest report, technical findings and the defendant’s confession, was consistent and sufficient to establish the offence. 

It added that the two charges, driving under the influence and causing damage to property, formed part of a single criminal act and warranted one penalty.

Taking into account the circumstances of the case, the court imposed a fine of Dh10,000 and ordered a three-month suspension of the driver’s licence.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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