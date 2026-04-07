Dubai: Dh1,000 fine for stopping on roads after crash injures three

3 injured in Al Khail Road incident triggered by driver stopping to retrieve number plate
Dubai: Dubai Police have warned motorists against stopping in the middle of roads, stressing that the dangerous violation can lead to serious accidents, injuries and fatalities.
The warning follows a three-vehicle collision on Al Khail Road towards Abu Dhabi that left three people injured after a driver stopped abruptly in the middle of the road to retrieve a fallen number plate.
Authorities said stopping in the middle of the road due to breakdowns, running out of fuel or tyre failure carries a fine of Dh1,000 and six traffic points, while an additional Dh500 penalty applies for obstructing traffic flow under Article 98.
Brigadier Jumaa Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic, said the violation is among the most dangerous on the roads.
“Stopping on the road often leads to severe accidents and serious injuries,” he said, urging motorists to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy before setting out.
He advised drivers to immediately contact police if their vehicle breaks down and cannot be moved, so authorities can secure the scene and ensure the safety of other road users.
In cases where vehicles cannot be moved off the road following a breakdown or accident, motorists must:
Switch on hazard warning lights
Prioritise their own safety and that of passengers
Place a warning triangle at a safe distance behind the vehicle
Exit the vehicle and move to a safe location away from the road
Contact police for assistance
According to police, the incident occurred when a driver stopped suddenly to retrieve a vehicle plate. A following motorist, who failed to pay attention, struck the individual before crashing into the stopped vehicle and a third car.
The person hit sustained serious injuries, while two others suffered moderate injuries and were taken to hospital.
Traffic experts attended the scene to investigate and collect evidence, while patrols secured the area, managed traffic flow and facilitated emergency response teams.