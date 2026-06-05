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Caught on camera: Split-second driving mistake leads to major crashes

Police urge motorists to stay in designated lanes and avoid reckless swerving.

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
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New footage shows how sudden lane changes can trigger devastating road accidents.
New footage shows how sudden lane changes can trigger devastating road accidents.
Abu Dhabi Police

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have warned motorists against sudden swerving and unsafe lane changes after releasing dramatic footage showing a series of serious traffic accidents caused by reckless driving behaviour.

The videos, published by Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters in cooperation with the Monitoring and Control Centre, form part of the force's ongoing traffic awareness campaign aimed at improving road safety and reducing preventable crashes.

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The footage captures several incidents in which drivers abruptly changed lanes or failed to remain in designated lanes, triggering collisions that resulted in significant vehicle damage and posed serious risks to road users.

Authorities said the campaign supports the strategic objective of enhancing smart road safety across the emirate and raising awareness of dangerous driving practices.

The Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate urged motorists to adhere to mandatory lanes, avoid sudden lane changes and ensure the road is clear before attempting to change lanes or overtake.

Officials stressed that swerving without warning remains one of the leading causes of traffic accidents, often resulting in injuries, fatalities and substantial material losses.

Drivers were reminded that lane discipline is a key component of safe driving and plays a vital role in maintaining smooth traffic flow, particularly on high-speed roads and busy highways.

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