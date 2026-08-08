Two traffic officers were recognised for their humanitarian response and community service
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have honoured two traffic officers for their humanitarian response after they helped a member of the public cross the road safely, recognising the act as an example of the force's commitment to serving the community beyond its traditional law enforcement role.
Major General Ahmed Saif bin Zaitoon Al Muhairi, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, presented the commendation to First Corporal Khalid Abdulaziz Al Kaabi and First Corporal Hamad Ali Al Shamsi, both from the Traffic and Patrols Directorate.
He said the recognition reflects the force's efforts to promote a culture of compassion, encourage positive conduct and celebrate officers who demonstrate a strong sense of social responsibility.
Al Muhairi said such initiatives embody the humanitarian values championed by the UAE's leadership and reinforce public trust in the police.
He added that policing extends beyond maintaining security and enforcing the law to providing assistance and support whenever members of the community need it.
The two officers expressed pride in receiving the honour, saying that helping others is an integral part of their policing duties and a motivation to continue serving the community with dedication.
They said the recognition reflects Abu Dhabi Police's vision of delivering proactive, people-centred policing that enhances quality of life and community safety.
The ceremony was attended by Brigadier Nasser Suleiman Al Maskari, Director of the Central Operations Sector, and Brigadier Saif Hamad Al Zaabi, Acting Director of the Directorate of Traffic and Security Patrols.