Police praise rider's commitment to safe driving and responsible road behaviour
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police has honoured a Talabat delivery rider in recognition of his commitment to traffic laws and safe riding practices.
Brigadier Nasser Suleiman Al Maskari, Director of the Central Operations Sector at Abu Dhabi Police, presented the recognition to the rider for consistently complying with traffic rules while carrying out his daily duties.
Police said the rider's conduct reflected a high level of traffic awareness and social responsibility, contributing to safer roads and promoting positive driving behaviour within the community.
Al Maskari praised the rider's discipline and adherence to traffic regulations, describing him as a positive role model whose actions help reinforce a culture of compliance and road safety among road users.
He said Abu Dhabi Police is committed to recognising responsible and outstanding members of the community in appreciation of their contribution to efforts aimed at enhancing road safety and encouraging wider compliance with traffic laws and regulations.