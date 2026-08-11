Drivers urged to maintain vehicles, obey speed limits and avoid sudden lane changes
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police has urged truck and heavy vehicle drivers to comply with traffic laws and safety requirements, stressing the importance of regular vehicle maintenance and responsible driving to reduce accidents and enhance road safety under its Smart Road Safety strategy.
The Traffic and Patrols Directorate called on drivers to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy by carrying out routine inspections and maintenance.
This includes checking tyre condition and replacing tyres in line with manufacturers' recommendations, inspecting spare tyres, testing brakes, monitoring oil levels and ensuring lighting systems and other essential components are functioning properly to minimise the risk of mechanical failures.
Police also urged truck drivers to adhere to posted speed limits, maintain safe following distances and avoid sudden lane changes, particularly during periods of heavy traffic.
Drivers were advised to ensure a lane is clear before changing direction and to avoid stopping on the hard shoulder except where permitted under traffic regulations, instead using designated safe parking areas whenever possible.
Police further warned against placing advertisements or stickers on trucks without the necessary approvals and stressed the importance of displaying mandatory reflective and warning markings on heavy vehicles, particularly to improve visibility at night and in poor weather conditions.
Drivers transporting hazardous materials were reminded to comply with all relevant regulations and display the required warning signs according to the nature of their cargo.
Abu Dhabi Police further called on heavy vehicle drivers to comply with restrictions governing truck movements during fog and other conditions of reduced visibility, and not to drive when authorities impose temporary bans on heavy vehicles.
Drivers were also reminded to use vehicle lighting correctly and avoid switching on hazard warning lights while the vehicle is moving unless permitted by law, warning that misuse can confuse other road users and make it difficult to determine a vehicle's intended direction.