Drivers face Dh500 fine, four black points and seven-day vehicle impoundment
Abu Dhabi Police have warned motorists against carrying more passengers than their vehicles are designed to accommodate, as the practice poses a serious risk to road safety and increases the likelihood of severe injuries and fatalities in traffic accidents.
The force said adhering to a vehicle's approved passenger capacity is a key road safety requirement, warning that some drivers continue to underestimate the dangers of the offence.
Police said overcrowded vehicles often leave some passengers without seat belts, reduce the driver's ability to control the vehicle and increase the risk of crashes. Motorists were urged not to compromise passengers' safety under any circumstances.
Abu Dhabi Police said drivers found carrying more passengers than permitted face a Dh500 fine, four black points on their driving licence and seven-day vehicle impoundment.
The force urged motorists to ensure all passengers are seated in designated seats and wearing seat belts, stressing that road safety is a shared responsibility and that compliance with traffic laws supports its strategic objective of promoting smart and safer roads across the emirate.