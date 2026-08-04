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Abu Dhabi Police warn against overloading vehicles with passengers

Drivers face Dh500 fine, four black points and seven-day vehicle impoundment

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Overcrowded vehicles heighten crash risks, leave passengers without seat belts
Overcrowded vehicles heighten crash risks, leave passengers without seat belts
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Abu Dhabi Police have warned motorists against carrying more passengers than their vehicles are designed to accommodate, as the practice poses a serious risk to road safety and increases the likelihood of severe injuries and fatalities in traffic accidents.

The force said adhering to a vehicle's approved passenger capacity is a key road safety requirement, warning that some drivers continue to underestimate the dangers of the offence.

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Police said overcrowded vehicles often leave some passengers without seat belts, reduce the driver's ability to control the vehicle and increase the risk of crashes. Motorists were urged not to compromise passengers' safety under any circumstances.

Abu Dhabi Police said drivers found carrying more passengers than permitted face a Dh500 fine, four black points on their driving licence and seven-day vehicle impoundment.

The force urged motorists to ensure all passengers are seated in designated seats and wearing seat belts, stressing that road safety is a shared responsibility and that compliance with traffic laws supports its strategic objective of promoting smart and safer roads across the emirate.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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