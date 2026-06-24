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Dh400 fine, four black points: Dubai Police warning after truck crash

One injured in collision as police urge motorists to maintain safe following distances

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Police say failure to keep safe distance led to collision on route towards Sharjah.
Police say failure to keep safe distance led to collision on route towards Sharjah.
Dubai Police

Dubai: Dubai Police have renewed warnings against tailgating after a collision between two trucks on the road from Global Village towards Sharjah left one person injured and hospitalised.

The accident, which police said was caused by a failure to maintain a sufficient safe distance between vehicles, highlights what authorities describe as one of the leading causes of serious and sometimes fatal road crashes.

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Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said the Command-and-Control Centre received a report of the accident and dispatched specialised teams to the scene.

"Preliminary investigations indicated that the accident occurred because a driver failed to maintain a sufficient safe distance behind the vehicle ahead, resulting in a collision," Brig. bin Suwaidan said. The injured person was transported to hospital for treatment.

Traffic accident experts immediately launched an investigation, carrying out inspections and collecting technical evidence to determine the precise circumstances surrounding the crash.

Meanwhile, traffic patrols secured the area and managed traffic flow to facilitate the swift arrival of ambulances and emergency response teams. Field crews also worked quickly to remove the damaged trucks and minimise disruption to motorists.

Dubai Police stressed that maintaining a safe distance between vehicles is a critical element of defensive driving, helping motorists react to sudden changes in traffic conditions and reducing the risk of collisions.

According to police, accidents caused by tailgating remain among the most common traffic incidents recorded on the roads, with statistics showing they are a major contributor to serious crashes.

Brig. bin Suwaidan urged drivers to remain alert and exercise caution behind the wheel, noting that compliance with traffic laws protects not only motorists themselves but all road users, while contributing to a safer and more sustainable traffic environment across the emirate.

Dubai Police also reminded motorists that under the Federal Traffic Law, failing to maintain a safe distance carries a fine of Dh400 and four black traffic points.

The force continues to conduct awareness campaigns, both on the ground and online, targeting different segments of society and highlighting dangerous violations that threaten road safety, including speeding, distracted driving and tailgating.

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