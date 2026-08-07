Motorists told to call 999 if cars break down and cannot be moved off the road
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police has urged motorists not to stop their vehicles in the middle of the road following a series of crashes caused by stalled vehicles and inattentive drivers, releasing a safety video highlighting the dangers of such incidents.
The awareness video, published by Abu Dhabi Police in cooperation with the Monitoring and Control Centre, documents several traffic accidents triggered by vehicles stopping in active traffic lanes, leading to successive collisions as approaching motorists failed to react in time or became distracted while traffic slowed.
The Traffic and Patrols Directorate said stopping in the middle of the road, whether because of a flat tyre or any other emergency, poses a serious risk to road users.
Drivers were advised to continue to the nearest exit or safe location whenever possible rather than stopping in a live lane.
If a vehicle cannot be moved, motorists should immediately contact the Command and Control Centre by calling 999 to request assistance, the police said. Prompt reporting allows emergency teams to respond more quickly, reduces the risk of serious crashes and helps maintain the smooth flow of traffic.
Abu Dhabi Police also urged drivers to remain fully focused behind the wheel, avoid distractions and stay prepared to respond to unexpected situations on the road, stressing that vigilance and concentration are essential to preventing collisions and making timely decisions in emergencies.