Motorists must stop at least five metres away when a school bus extends its stop arm
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police has warned motorists to come to a complete stop when a school bus extends its side-mounted “Stop” arm, with drivers required to remain at least five metres from the bus while children are boarding or getting off.
Failing to stop carries a Dh1,000 fine and 10 traffic points, police said, reiterating traffic rules designed to protect pupils crossing roads around school buses.
Police urged motorists to pay particular attention around school buses and schools, where traffic increases sharply at the start and end of the school day, and stressed that drivers must not attempt to pass a bus while its stop arm is extended.
The five-metre rule is intended to give children enough space to cross safely and to ensure they remain visible to both bus drivers and approaching motorists.
The latest warning comes with schools reopening and thousands of buses returning to daily routes across the emirate, increasing traffic around residential areas, campuses and pick-up points.
Police stressed that pupil safety is a shared responsibility and called on motorists to slow down, remain alert and follow traffic rules around schools and buses, particularly during morning drop-off and afternoon pick-up periods.