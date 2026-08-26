Failure to provide a sufficient number of buses: A written warning for the first violation and an Dh20,000 fine for repetition.

Failure to appoint a school transport officer: A written warning initially, followed by an Dh5,000 fine for repetition.

Failure to provide a bus supervisor for every bus carrying students under the age of 11: An Dh5,000 fine, rising to Dh10,000 for repetition.

Carrying out any bus maintenance work on school premises: A written warning initially and an Dh10,000 fine for repetition.

Failure to designate a person to receive students returned to school after they cannot be delivered to their parents or guardians: An Dh10,000 fine, rising to Dh20,000 for repetition.

Exceeding the maximum school transport fees without obtaining written approval from ADEK: An Dh10,000 fine, rising to Dh20,000 for repetition.

Failure to maintain a risk and bus safety plan in accordance with the requirements of the Abu Dhabi Occupational Safety and Health Centre: A written warning initially, followed by an Dh5,000 fine for repetition.

Failure to address complaints from parents, the public or the department in accordance with the prescribed rules, procedures and deadlines: A written warning initially and an Dh5,000 fine for repetition.