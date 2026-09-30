LIVEX 2026 Day 2 advances smart mobility, AI-enabled urban planning and sustainable development through 15 agreements

Government, transport and tech partners unite to boost liveability across the emirate
LIVEX 2026 marked its second day with 15 agreements spanning smart mobility, urban planning, sustainability, real estate and community development, bringing together government entities, transport authorities, developers and technology companies to connect the planning, technology, transport systems and partnerships needed to support Abu Dhabi’s growth and improve everyday life under the theme ‘The Architecture of Liveability’.
The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority and e& signed an agreement linked to the launch of the “Hassantuk for Homes” initiative.
Al Ain City Municipality, affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), signed an addendum to its cooperation agreement with Al Ain Sports and Cultural Club Company, alongside an MoU with the Emirates Green Building Council, strengthening collaboration across community development and sustainable built-environment practices.
The Urban Planning and Permits Centre (UPPC) at DMT, signed three agreements to support urban planning and development. A strategic MoU with Inception42 focuses on an Agentic AI platform for urban planning, while an agreement with OHANA Real Estate Development and Construction aims to support the creation of vibrant communities and dynamic urban destinations across Abu Dhabi. UPPC also signed a strategic collaboration with Emirates Mobility Company covering the company’s expansion and collaboration in Musaffah Innovation District (MIND).
The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) (Abu Dhabi Mobility) signed seven agreements covering autonomous transport, digital transport systems, advanced air mobility, last-mile delivery, testing and certification, and high-precision positioning technologies.
The partnerships reflect a broad approach to advancing the next generation of mobility, from autonomous transport and smart systems through to the testing, certification and technologies needed to support their deployment. These included a strategic partnership with the Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority to support the development of the autonomous mobility ecosystem. An agreement with Abu Dhabi Transport covers supervision and oversight of the Automated Rapid Transit and smart mobility project, while cooperation with Teleflux Technologies will support a pilot programme for remotely piloted vehicles in last-mile delivery.
Testing and certification formed another important stand of the mobility partnerships. An MOU with CENTRA Mobility Solutions covers autonomous and intelligent mobility testing, certification and TestHub collaboration across land, air and maritime sectors. Further agreements cover advanced air mobility awareness, training and testing with Emirates Falcons Aviation; robot and drone testing and certification with e&, and high-precision positioning services using Global Navigation Satellite Systems with Avantguard Holding Limited.
Private-sector and real estate partnerships also featured during the day. One International Real Estate Development (ONE Development) signed an MoU with ODI Holding and NG9 Holding for the joint development of a real estate project. Taraf Development L.L.C, Global Hospitality Licensing S.A.R.L. and Steppe Capital also signed a joint venture to develop JW Marriott Residences Abu Dhabi Yas Island.
The signings reinforce LIVEX’s role in connecting public-sector priorities with private sector expertise and investment, building partnerships that can translate Abu Dhabi’s liveability ambitions into projects and services with practical benefits for communities.
LIVEX 2026 continues on 1 October at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, with the final day themed ‘The Committed City’, examining the sustained commitment needed to advance liveability and deliver tangible outcomes for communities.