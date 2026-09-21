From shaded walkways to pet parks, everyday comfort shapes the emirate’s growth
Abu Dhabi has firmly established itself as a people-centric city, with an urban development model that goes beyond building infrastructure to focus on the details of everyday life — from roads and integrated mobility networks to cycling tracks, pedestrian walkways, public spaces, shaded areas and pet parks.
The approach is designed to make mobility easier, enhance comfort and create a city that is increasingly accessible, connected and liveable for residents and visitors alike.
Abu Dhabi ranked first among cities in the Middle East and North Africa in the 2026 Global Liveability Index for the eighth consecutive year, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU). The ranking highlights the progress made by the emirate in developing an integrated urban environment that places quality of life at the centre of planning and development.
The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) said the achievement is closely linked to the details that shape everyday experiences across the city, reflecting an integrated approach aimed at enhancing quality of life and creating a welcoming environment for everyone.
The EIU’s Global Liveability Index assesses living conditions in 173 cities worldwide, using more than 30 indicators across five broad categories: stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure.
Liveability therefore extends well beyond physical infrastructure, encompassing the range of factors that influence people’s daily lives and their overall experience of a city.
Abu Dhabi is translating this vision into practice through the development of roads and interconnected mobility networks, alongside cycling routes, pedestrian pathways and public spaces designed to serve different segments of society.
Attention also extends to details that can improve residents’ comfort and interaction with the city, including shaded areas and a range of community facilities.
The approach is further supported by the Liveability Design Framework, recently launched by DMT to place quality of life at the heart of the planning and design of major urban projects from their earliest stages.
The framework applies to new and updated master plans for areas accommodating more than 2,000 residents. It focuses on creating walkable neighbourhoods, connected mobility networks, vibrant public spaces and accessible environments that meet the needs of different groups within the community.
DMT’s guiding principle — “Infrastructure builds the city, while the details create quality of life” — reflects Abu Dhabi’s shift from measuring urban development by the scale of projects and structures alone to considering their impact on residents’ everyday experiences.
The approach focuses on creating more connected and accessible neighbourhoods, expanding mobility choices and providing vibrant public spaces, while designing urban environments that respond to the needs of different groups within society.
Together, these elements are intended to support public health and wellbeing while strengthening people’s connection to the places where they live.
The focus on quality of life comes as Abu Dhabi prepares to host the inaugural LIFEX 2026 Global Quality of Life and Investment Exhibition, organised by DMT from September 29 to October 1 at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).
The three-day event will showcase Abu Dhabi’s experience in urban development and quality of life to an international audience of investors, policymakers, developers and experts.
LIFEX 2026 is expected to attract more than 20,000 participants, over 75 exhibitors and representatives from more than 50 countries. Its programme will feature strategic sessions, specialised exhibitions and interactive activities highlighting policies, projects and partnerships shaping the future of cities and enhancing quality of life.
In this context, LIFEX 2026 represents an extension of Abu Dhabi’s approach to urban development — one that does not measure the success of development solely by what is built, but also by the quality of life those projects create and their ability to make everyday experiences easier, more comfortable and more connected.
The exhibition will explore the links between quality of life, investment and the future of cities across sectors including real estate, mobility, healthcare, education, culture, technology and sustainability.
The underlying approach reflects a broader understanding that cities capable of delivering a high quality of life can strengthen their ability to attract talent, businesses and investment while enhancing their long-term competitiveness.
The EIU has highlighted the importance of liveability factors not only to residents’ wellbeing but also to cities’ ability to attract talent, influence investment decisions and strengthen their competitiveness.
For Abu Dhabi, the focus therefore extends beyond creating infrastructure to developing an urban experience in which connectivity, accessibility, public spaces, mobility and community amenities come together to shape how people experience the city every day.
Abu Dhabi’s position at the top of the Middle East and North Africa rankings for the eighth consecutive year reflects the emirate’s continued focus on urban development and quality of life, according to the EIU Liveability Index.
The approach centres on creating an integrated urban environment in which infrastructure, public services and community facilities support residents’ daily needs.
The EIU assesses cities across five broad categories: stability, healthcare, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure.
In Abu Dhabi, these areas are reflected in a range of urban development initiatives.
Stability and security: The emirate has invested in creating a stable and secure environment for residents, businesses and visitors.
Healthcare: Abu Dhabi has expanded its healthcare infrastructure, with a network of hospitals and medical facilities supported by international partnerships and a growing focus on preventive healthcare and technology.
Infrastructure and urban environment: The emirate has continued to develop transport networks, public spaces and green areas, alongside residential and community projects designed to support a more connected urban environment.
Education and culture: Abu Dhabi has expanded its education and cultural infrastructure, including international universities, museums, arts institutions and cultural attractions, particularly on Saadiyat Island.
Urban planning and quality of life: The emirate’s planning approach increasingly incorporates walkability, public spaces, community facilities and access to essential services into the design of neighbourhoods.
Abu Dhabi’s urban development has also included waterfront promenades, community sports facilities and initiatives focused on environmental management and resource efficiency.
Digital transformation and the use of artificial intelligence in government services have also been aimed at making public services more accessible and efficient.
Abu Dhabi’s focus on liveability is also linked to its broader efforts to diversify the economy and attract businesses, investors and skilled professionals.
The emirate has expanded activity in non-oil sectors and developed initiatives aimed at supporting startups, multinational companies and new areas of investment.
The wider urban development strategy places quality of life alongside infrastructure, economic diversification and community development, with the aim of creating a city that is accessible, connected and responsive to the needs of residents and visitors.