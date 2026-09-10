Why this Filipino architect chose Abu Dhabi to raise his family

He found a calmer pace of life, greater financial balance in Abu Dhabi
Dubai: When Gilbert “Abdurahman” Fulgar Agao first moved to the UAE in 2002, he was looking for an opportunity to grow his career in architecture. More than two decades later, the Abu Dhabi-based architect has found another reason to stay, family.
Agao has spent two years working in Saudi Arabia from 1998 to 2000 after completing his architecture degree. At the time, he has been watching the UAE emerge as a hub for modern architecture and urban development.
When a friend told him about an opening at a building consultancy in Dubai, he has decided to take the opportunity.
“That leap of faith marked the beginning of a transformative journey. Moving here presented its fair share of challenges, but pushing through them allowed me to grow exponentially, both personally and professionally,” Agao told Gulf News.
His experience in the UAE has inspired him to sit for the Architecture Licensure Examination, which he passed in 2011.
“Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE have not only provided a platform to build a long-standing career in architectural design, but they have also shaped my resilience, confidence, and commitment to lifelong learning.”
Choosing Abu Dhabi as a place to raise his family has become essential after the birth of his children.
While working in Dubai, Agao has found himself having to balance the cost of maintaining his family's quality of life with long-term financial planning. The pressure has increased when his children reached school age.
“Tuition and educational expenses surged dramatically, placing a significant strain on our budget,” described Agao.
The family's move to Abu Dhabi in 2021 has been a turning point.
“The city provided a more grounded pace of life and a lifestyle structure that allowed us to regain control of our finances without sacrificing our family's well-being.”
For him, that balance has been one of Abu Dhabi's strongest qualities.
“Abu Dhabi stands out as an exceptional place to raise a family because it seamlessly balances modern urban living with a peaceful, family-centred atmosphere.”
Agao has highlighted that the transition to the capital has brought a “sense of tranquility and stability” in their daily routines.
Some of Agao's best memories in Abu Dhabi have come from simple family outings rather than expensive activities. His favourite place in the city is the Heritage Village, beside the giant UAE flagpole along the Corniche breakwater.
The attraction has been the contrast between the traditional setting and the modern Abu Dhabi skyline across the water.
“What makes it so special is the unique sense of tranquility it offers. It has become our go-to gathering spot whenever relatives visit us in the UAE,” shared Agao.
The location brings together two things that have become central to his life in Abu Dhabi, the Emirates’ heritage and close family ties.
“Coming together there, sharing stories, and enjoying the cool breeze and beautiful surroundings has given us some of our fondest family memories in the capital. It represents both the rich roots of the UAE and the warmth of family togetherness.”
Another reason Agao has valued life in Abu Dhabi is the city's public amenities, many of which allow families to spend time together without a major financial commitment.
He and his son regularly visit Khaleej Al Arabi Park to play basketball and relax. The family also enjoys walks along the Corniche Beach promenade and around Heritage Village, taking in the skyline and waterfront.
“Abu Dhabi is exceptionally generous when it comes to world-class public amenities that don't cost a thing, making it easy for families and individuals to lead an active, fulfilling lifestyle without straining their budget,” explained Agao.
Moreover, the family takes part in events such as local marathons to show solidarity with the nation.
Agao's life in the UAE has also extended beyond his professional work.
He has previously served as director of the learning and development committee and the science and technology committee of the Abu Dhabi Bayanihan Council.
Before becoming a board member, he has also served as the council's official photographer.
Through the council, he has been involved in training initiatives covering areas including solar panel design and installation, computer coding, and liquid soap and fabric softener production.
After more than two decades in the UAE, Agao believes newcomers should think about their long-term future from the beginning.
His advice is to establish a clear financial goal from day one and develop disciplined saving habits. Even a small amount can help build the habit of saving.
Additionally, he has encouraged residents to guard against lifestyle inflation as their income increases.
“When relocating to Abu Dhabi, long-term success requires immediate intentionality. Embrace an entrepreneurial mindset by actively exploring secondary income streams and investment opportunities,” said Agao.
According to him, building a life in the UAE has ultimately been more than about career progression.
The country has given him the opportunity to develop as an architect, but Abu Dhabi has provided his family with a different kind of opportunity to find greater balance, create memories together, and build a life they could call their own.
“What began as a career move turned into a place I proudly call home.”