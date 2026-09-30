UAE cities post strong performance in global ranking of urban competitiveness
Dubai: Abu Dhabi and Dubai have ranked among the world’s leading cities for economic opportunity, quality of life and urban competitiveness, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a major global destination for business and talent, according to a new report.
The Cities of Choice 4.0 report, issued by Boston Consulting Group, assessed cities across indicators including social capital, economic opportunities, quality of life and digital government.
Dubai ranked 12th globally in the social capital category, leading cities in the Middle East on the measure.
The emirate also placed first globally for social connections, highlighting the strength of community ties and connectivity within the city.
Dubai has also ranked fifth globally for economic opportunities, making it the only city in the Middle East to secure a place among the top five worldwide in that category.
The findings underscore the growing international competitiveness of the UAE’s two largest cities as both continue to attract businesses, investment and skilled professionals while expanding infrastructure and public services.
The rankings also highlight the broader appeal of Abu Dhabi and Dubai beyond their roles as commercial centres, with quality of life, digital government and social connectivity increasingly shaping their standing among major global cities.
The UAE has invested heavily in digital services, infrastructure and economic diversification as it seeks to strengthen the competitiveness of its cities and attract international companies, entrepreneurs and talent.
The latest results place Abu Dhabi and Dubai among prominent global urban centres competing on a combination of economic prospects, liveability, social environment and government services.