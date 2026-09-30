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Abu Dhabi, Dubai rank among world’s leading cities for economic opportunity, quality of life

UAE cities post strong performance in global ranking of urban competitiveness

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Abu Dhabi and Dubai emerge as global leaders in economic opportunity, social capital and quality of life, boosting the UAE’s status as a hub for business and talent.
Abu Dhabi and Dubai emerge as global leaders in economic opportunity, social capital and quality of life, boosting the UAE’s status as a hub for business and talent.
WAM

Dubai: Abu Dhabi and Dubai have ranked among the world’s leading cities for economic opportunity, quality of life and urban competitiveness, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a major global destination for business and talent, according to a new report.

The Cities of Choice 4.0 report, issued by Boston Consulting Group, assessed cities across indicators including social capital, economic opportunities, quality of life and digital government.

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Dubai ranked 12th globally in the social capital category, leading cities in the Middle East on the measure.

The emirate also placed first globally for social connections, highlighting the strength of community ties and connectivity within the city.

Dubai has also ranked fifth globally for economic opportunities, making it the only city in the Middle East to secure a place among the top five worldwide in that category.

The findings underscore the growing international competitiveness of the UAE’s two largest cities as both continue to attract businesses, investment and skilled professionals while expanding infrastructure and public services.

The rankings also highlight the broader appeal of Abu Dhabi and Dubai beyond their roles as commercial centres, with quality of life, digital government and social connectivity increasingly shaping their standing among major global cities.

The UAE has invested heavily in digital services, infrastructure and economic diversification as it seeks to strengthen the competitiveness of its cities and attract international companies, entrepreneurs and talent.

The latest results place Abu Dhabi and Dubai among prominent global urban centres competing on a combination of economic prospects, liveability, social environment and government services.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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