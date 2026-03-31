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Dubai, Abu Dhabi rank among world’s top 10 smartest cities

UAE cities secure leading positions in 2026 IMD smart city rankings

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Dubai skyline.
Dubai skyline.
Virendra Saklani/ Gulf News

Dubai and Abu Dhabi have secured leading global positions in the 2026 Smart City Index published by the International Institute for Management Development, highlighting the UAE’s rapid digital transformation and high urban quality of life.

Dubai ranked sixth globally, while Abu Dhabi placed tenth among 148 cities assessed, underscoring the country’s growing prominence in smart urban development. Zurich topped the global ranking, followed by Oslo, Geneva, London and Copenhagen.

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The report said the Gulf model, particularly in the UAE, has become a global example of effective government-led investment in digital technology combined with high-quality services, boosting public trust and significantly improving urban performance.

Among the global top 10

Both UAE cities performed strongly in the technology pillar, scoring above 0.76 points, reflecting advanced digital infrastructure and smart services. Public confidence in digital services was also notably high, reaching around 95.7 per cent in Dubai and 89 per cent in Abu Dhabi.

A model built on trust and services

The report highlighted that the success of Dubai and Abu Dhabi goes beyond technology, relying on a balanced combination of institutions, trust and infrastructure.

It noted that the most advanced smart cities are not simply those with the latest technologies, but those that align government policies with residents’ needs and deliver efficient services that strengthen public confidence.

The UAE’s approach has successfully translated digital investment into tangible improvements in daily life, reflected in high levels of satisfaction with smart government services.

How cities are ranked

The IMD Smart City Index uses a comprehensive methodology combining quantitative data with residents’ perceptions, assessing cities across five key pillars: health and safety, mobility, urban activities, opportunities in work and education, and governance.

It also incorporates public surveys to measure satisfaction and the real impact of technology on daily life, rather than relying solely on infrastructure.

One of the report’s key findings is that technology alone does not guarantee success. Cities perform better when supported by strong institutions and high public trust, while weak governance or low trust can limit the benefits of even the most advanced technologies.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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