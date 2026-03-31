Dubai, Abu Dhabi rank among world’s top 10 smartest cities

UAE cities secure leading positions in 2026 IMD smart city rankings
Dubai and Abu Dhabi have secured leading global positions in the 2026 Smart City Index published by the International Institute for Management Development, highlighting the UAE’s rapid digital transformation and high urban quality of life.
Dubai ranked sixth globally, while Abu Dhabi placed tenth among 148 cities assessed, underscoring the country’s growing prominence in smart urban development. Zurich topped the global ranking, followed by Oslo, Geneva, London and Copenhagen.
The report said the Gulf model, particularly in the UAE, has become a global example of effective government-led investment in digital technology combined with high-quality services, boosting public trust and significantly improving urban performance.
Both UAE cities performed strongly in the technology pillar, scoring above 0.76 points, reflecting advanced digital infrastructure and smart services. Public confidence in digital services was also notably high, reaching around 95.7 per cent in Dubai and 89 per cent in Abu Dhabi.
The report highlighted that the success of Dubai and Abu Dhabi goes beyond technology, relying on a balanced combination of institutions, trust and infrastructure.
It noted that the most advanced smart cities are not simply those with the latest technologies, but those that align government policies with residents’ needs and deliver efficient services that strengthen public confidence.
The UAE’s approach has successfully translated digital investment into tangible improvements in daily life, reflected in high levels of satisfaction with smart government services.
The IMD Smart City Index uses a comprehensive methodology combining quantitative data with residents’ perceptions, assessing cities across five key pillars: health and safety, mobility, urban activities, opportunities in work and education, and governance.
It also incorporates public surveys to measure satisfaction and the real impact of technology on daily life, rather than relying solely on infrastructure.
One of the report’s key findings is that technology alone does not guarantee success. Cities perform better when supported by strong institutions and high public trust, while weak governance or low trust can limit the benefits of even the most advanced technologies.