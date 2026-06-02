Beat the Heat: With summer in full swing, temperatures regularly climb above 40°C (104°F), while humidity levels can be particularly high along the coast. While a midday beach visit may not be the most comfortable option, a little planning can help you make the most of your trip!

Best Time to Visit: Head to the beach early in the morning (before 9:00AM) or later in the afternoon and evening (after 5:00PM), when temperatures are lower and the UV index eases up.

Watch the Sand: The sand can become extremely hot during the day. Wear flip-flops or water shoes when walking between the lounge area and the shoreline. If you're looking to stay cool, consider spending time at temperature-controlled resort pools or attending evening beach events.