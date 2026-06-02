The World’s 50 Best Beaches 2026 list has been dropped
The 2026 edition of The World’s 50 Best Beaches list has dropped, and one of its top-ranked destinations is in the UAE.
Abu Dhabi's Saadiyat Beach has claimed the 19th spot on this year’s ranking. Known for its pristine tropical beauty, turquoise waters, and strong commitment to environmental conservation, it is one of only two Middle Eastern destinations to make the list. The other is the Detwah Lagoon in Socotra, Yemen.
“Saadiyat Beach offers travellers not only an escape from the vibrant, bustling city but also a destination that rivals some of the best Caribbean and Maldivian beaches,” said the World's 50 best beaches.
It is a breathtaking eight-kilometre stretch of coastline, with soft, white sand and crystal-clear turquoise waters. The area is also a protected habitat for the critically endangered Hawksbill sea turtles that nest along the shore and is part of the broader 59-square-kilometre Saadiyat Marine National Park, an eco-reserve home to bottlenose dolphins, Hawksbill turtles, and many other species.
How is the ranking determined?
The World’s 50 Best Beaches ranking is based on votes from over 1,000 travel industry professionals, journalists, and influencers. These nominations are then reviewed by a panel of specialised ‘Beach Ambassadors’ who assess each destination against a set of strict criteria.
Factors considered include the beach’s visual appeal, unique natural features, water quality and safety, and the presence of native marine or coastal wildlife. Beaches that remain relatively undeveloped or less crowded by mass tourism are also favoured. The panel additionally evaluates the natural soundscape, accessibility, weather conditions, and overall beach experience to identify the world’s most exceptional coastal destinations.
Entalula Beach in the Philippines earned the top spot, followed by Fteri Beach in Greece and Wharton Beach in Australia. Rounding out the top five were Nosy Iranja in Madagascar and East Beach on Vomo Island, Fiji.
The island is conveniently located just five minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi, 20 minutes from Abu Dhabi International Airport, and around an hour's drive from Dubai. From Sharjah and Ajman, it takes around one to two hours, making it a perfect option for a spontaneous weekend trip.
Beat the Heat: With summer in full swing, temperatures regularly climb above 40°C (104°F), while humidity levels can be particularly high along the coast. While a midday beach visit may not be the most comfortable option, a little planning can help you make the most of your trip!
Best Time to Visit: Head to the beach early in the morning (before 9:00AM) or later in the afternoon and evening (after 5:00PM), when temperatures are lower and the UV index eases up.
Watch the Sand: The sand can become extremely hot during the day. Wear flip-flops or water shoes when walking between the lounge area and the shoreline. If you're looking to stay cool, consider spending time at temperature-controlled resort pools or attending evening beach events.
Stay Sun-Safe: Keep yourself well hydrated, apply sunscreen regularly, and limit direct sun exposure during the hottest parts of the day.
The beach is lined with a range of luxury resorts and beachfront hotels, offering everything from private beach access and world-class spas to fine dining, family-friendly amenities and budget friendly stays. Whether you're planning a relaxing staycation or a seaside escape, there are accommodation options to suit every style of traveller.