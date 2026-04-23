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Dubai’s Dh3 billion beach transformation: The full breakdown of what’s changing

A guide to the Dubai beach development plan: Locations, timelines, and key features

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
3 MIN READ
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Picture used for illustrative purposes.
Picture used for illustrative purposes.
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Dubai: Some of Dubai’s most popular public beaches are set for major redevelopment under a Dh3 billion plan aimed at transforming the emirate’s coastline and increasing capacity for residents and tourists.

Approved as part of Dubai’s long-term vision to become the world’s best city to live in by 2040, the Dubai Beaches development plan will increase beach capacity by 170 per cent while introducing new leisure, tourism, and lifestyle destinations.

Led by Dubai Municipality, the plan spans multiple locations including Al Mamzar, Jumeirah, Umm Suqeim and Jebel Ali, with phased developments expected through 2030.

Dubai beach projects across key locations

The wider beachfront development portfolio includes:

  • Al Mamzar Corniche and Al Mamzar Lagoon

  • Jumeirah 1, with upcoming phases in Jumeirah 2 and 3

  • Umm Suqeim 1 and 2

  • Jebel Ali Beach

The initiative aligns with the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033 and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, both focused on expanding public spaces, promoting healthier lifestyles, and enhancing community wellbeing. It also supports the emirate’s Blue and Green Spaces Roadmap 2030, which aims to position Dubai among the world’s most sustainable coastal cities.

Al Mamzar Beaches project explained

The Al Mamzar Beaches development is one of the flagship projects within the plan, backed by an investment of Dh500 million. It is being developed as a large-scale, family-friendly destination designed to upgrade Dubai’s beachfront into a modern, accessible leisure hub.

Size and capacity

  • Total area: 4 million square feet

  • Expected visitors: Up to 7 million annually

  • Service capacity increase: 500 per cent

The expansion is designed to meet rising demand for public beach access while significantly enhancing safety and services.

Key features at Al Mamzar Beaches

The project will include 35 service and leisure facilities built to international standards and accessible to people of determination.

Standout features include:

  • The world’s first 24/7 women-only beach with night swimming

  • A floating walkway at Al Mamzar Lagoon, the first of its kind in the region

  • A waterfront restaurant

  • More than 65 investment opportunities

Al Mamzar Lagoon Beach

Spanning 2.75 million square feet, the lagoon beach will feature:

  • A 300-metre night swimming beach

  • Children’s play areas and outdoor gyms

  • Water sports zones and jet ski docks

  • Shaded beachfront spaces

Al Mamzar Corniche

Covering 1.25 million square feet, the Corniche will offer more private and premium experiences, including a dedicated women-only beach, sports facilities, art walkways, and seasonal event spaces.

Dubai’s first women-only beach with night swimming

The Al Mamzar Corniche will introduce Dubai’s first public women-only beach, designed to provide complete privacy and comfort.

The beach will be fully enclosed and built to international safety standards, with features including:

  • Night swimming access

  • Secure, private environment

  • Facilities designed for all-day and evening use

The wider Corniche development, now around 88 per cent complete, will also include food and beverage outlets, cycling and jogging tracks, children’s play areas, fitness zones, shaded seating, a covered skate park, and dedicated event spaces.

Umm Suqeim Beach redevelopment plans

Another major project under the plan is the Dh500 million redevelopment of Umm Suqeim Beach, aimed at transforming its 3.1km coastline into a world-class leisure destination while preserving its local character.

Key details

  • Total area: 445,000 square metres

  • Beach length: 3.1 kilometres

  • Capacity increase: 30 per cent more usable space

  • Expected visitors: 6 million annually

New features and infrastructure

  • A 38-metre observation tower inspired by Dubai’s maritime heritage

  • Six main gateways with traditional architectural design

  • Expanded public facilities and improved beach access

The redevelopment will also include coastal protection measures such as raised beach levels and a two-kilometre retaining wall to address rising sea levels.

What this means for Dubai residents

Dubai’s beach redevelopment plan is set to significantly expand public access to high-quality beachfront spaces while introducing new leisure, wellness, and tourism experiences.

With projects like Al Mamzar Beaches and Umm Suqeim Beach, the city is investing in infrastructure that supports healthier lifestyles, stronger communities, and long-term environmental sustainability, shaping the future of Dubai’s coastline.

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