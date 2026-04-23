Dubai’s Dh3 billion beach transformation: The full breakdown of what’s changing

A guide to the Dubai beach development plan: Locations, timelines, and key features
Dubai: Some of Dubai’s most popular public beaches are set for major redevelopment under a Dh3 billion plan aimed at transforming the emirate’s coastline and increasing capacity for residents and tourists.
Approved as part of Dubai’s long-term vision to become the world’s best city to live in by 2040, the Dubai Beaches development plan will increase beach capacity by 170 per cent while introducing new leisure, tourism, and lifestyle destinations.
Led by Dubai Municipality, the plan spans multiple locations including Al Mamzar, Jumeirah, Umm Suqeim and Jebel Ali, with phased developments expected through 2030.
The wider beachfront development portfolio includes:
Al Mamzar Corniche and Al Mamzar Lagoon
Jumeirah 1, with upcoming phases in Jumeirah 2 and 3
Umm Suqeim 1 and 2
Jebel Ali Beach
The initiative aligns with the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033 and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, both focused on expanding public spaces, promoting healthier lifestyles, and enhancing community wellbeing. It also supports the emirate’s Blue and Green Spaces Roadmap 2030, which aims to position Dubai among the world’s most sustainable coastal cities.
The Al Mamzar Beaches development is one of the flagship projects within the plan, backed by an investment of Dh500 million. It is being developed as a large-scale, family-friendly destination designed to upgrade Dubai’s beachfront into a modern, accessible leisure hub.
Total area: 4 million square feet
Expected visitors: Up to 7 million annually
Service capacity increase: 500 per cent
The expansion is designed to meet rising demand for public beach access while significantly enhancing safety and services.
The project will include 35 service and leisure facilities built to international standards and accessible to people of determination.
Standout features include:
The world’s first 24/7 women-only beach with night swimming
A floating walkway at Al Mamzar Lagoon, the first of its kind in the region
A waterfront restaurant
More than 65 investment opportunities
Spanning 2.75 million square feet, the lagoon beach will feature:
A 300-metre night swimming beach
Children’s play areas and outdoor gyms
Water sports zones and jet ski docks
Shaded beachfront spaces
Covering 1.25 million square feet, the Corniche will offer more private and premium experiences, including a dedicated women-only beach, sports facilities, art walkways, and seasonal event spaces.
The Al Mamzar Corniche will introduce Dubai’s first public women-only beach, designed to provide complete privacy and comfort.
The beach will be fully enclosed and built to international safety standards, with features including:
Night swimming access
Secure, private environment
Facilities designed for all-day and evening use
The wider Corniche development, now around 88 per cent complete, will also include food and beverage outlets, cycling and jogging tracks, children’s play areas, fitness zones, shaded seating, a covered skate park, and dedicated event spaces.
Another major project under the plan is the Dh500 million redevelopment of Umm Suqeim Beach, aimed at transforming its 3.1km coastline into a world-class leisure destination while preserving its local character.
Key details
Total area: 445,000 square metres
Beach length: 3.1 kilometres
Capacity increase: 30 per cent more usable space
Expected visitors: 6 million annually
New features and infrastructure
A 38-metre observation tower inspired by Dubai’s maritime heritage
Six main gateways with traditional architectural design
Expanded public facilities and improved beach access
The redevelopment will also include coastal protection measures such as raised beach levels and a two-kilometre retaining wall to address rising sea levels.
Dubai’s beach redevelopment plan is set to significantly expand public access to high-quality beachfront spaces while introducing new leisure, wellness, and tourism experiences.
With projects like Al Mamzar Beaches and Umm Suqeim Beach, the city is investing in infrastructure that supports healthier lifestyles, stronger communities, and long-term environmental sustainability, shaping the future of Dubai’s coastline.