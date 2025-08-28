The beach is open daily from 6pm to 10pm, with extended hours until midnight on weekends
Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi City Municipality, part of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has opened the Night Beach on Abu Dhabi Corniche, giving residents and visitors the chance to enjoy safe swimming after sunset.
The beach is open daily from 6pm to 10pm, with extended hours until midnight on weekends (Friday to Sunday). Along with swimming, the facility offers sports such as volleyball, basketball, and football, creating a lively and safe space for evening recreation.
Access is available through gates 4 to 6, with safe swimming provided along a 1,000-metre stretch. The initiative highlights Abu Dhabi’s ongoing efforts to improve public amenities and promote active outdoor lifestyles.
