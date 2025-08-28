GOLD/FOREX
Night Beach opens on Abu Dhabi Corniche with sports and recreation

The beach is open daily from 6pm to 10pm, with extended hours until midnight on weekends

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Along with swimming, the facility offers sports such as volleyball, basketball, and football, creating a lively and safe space for evening recreation.

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi City Municipality, part of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has opened the Night Beach on Abu Dhabi Corniche, giving residents and visitors the chance to enjoy safe swimming after sunset.

The beach is open daily from 6pm to 10pm, with extended hours until midnight on weekends (Friday to Sunday). Along with swimming, the facility offers sports such as volleyball, basketball, and football, creating a lively and safe space for evening recreation.

Access is available through gates 4 to 6, with safe swimming provided along a 1,000-metre stretch. The initiative highlights Abu Dhabi’s ongoing efforts to improve public amenities and promote active outdoor lifestyles.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
