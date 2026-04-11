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Dubai night beaches draw record crowds as visitors double

Demand for after-dark swimming rises sharply, with plans to expand locations

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Expansion plans on the cards as demand for cooler evening outings rises.
Expansion plans on the cards as demand for cooler evening outings rises.

Dubai: Visitor numbers to Dubai’s night swimming beaches rose by 50 per cent last year compared to 2024, due to the growing demand for after-dark swimming activities across the emirate.

According to Emarat Al Youm, Dubai Municipality said it is working on plans to expand the concept to additional public beaches, in response to rising demand and as part of efforts to diversify recreational offerings and enhance quality of life.

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The initiative, launched to allow residents and tourists to enjoy the coastline beyond daylight hours, has seen attendance climb from around one million visitors in 2024 to nearly two million last year across three designated locations, Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah 3 and Umm Suqeim 1.

Amal Al Shamsi, Director of the Beaches and Waterways Development Section at Dubai Municipality, said the strong turnout reaffirms the success of the initiative in offering a unique and accessible experience.

Al Shamsi noted that the appeal lies in the opportunity to enjoy Dubai’s beaches in more moderate evening conditions, making them particularly attractive to families and water sports enthusiasts.

The municipality said the steady increase in visitors reflects public confidence in the quality of services, infrastructure and safety measures in place.

Plans are under way to extend night swimming to additional locations, including parts of Al Mamzar Creek Beach, which is expected to be open for swimming around the clock.

A dedicated women’s section at Al Mamzar Corniche will also be introduced, designed to ensure privacy and provide a safe and comfortable environment.

Night beaches are equipped with integrated services, including lighting systems that enable 24-hour use, digital screens for awareness messages, modern surveillance systems and trained lifeguard teams. Swimming hours currently run from sunset to sunrise.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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