Dubai: Al Mamzar Beach reopens with night swimming, floating walkway and water sport activities 

UAE residents now have a brand-new and significantly upgraded beach to enjoy this summer. Al Mamzar Beach is officially open to the public and has transformed the destination, introducing a night beach, water sports facilities, padel courts, a floating walkway, playgrounds, and new cycling and running tracks.

Ronavelle, a Filipino expatriate living in the area, said the changes were noticeable. “We’ve been watching the construction for a while, and now that it’s open, the space feels much larger and better suited for walking and running.”

Rajai Salama, a fitness coach, said the redevelopment had been long anticipated. “We have been waiting for this redevelopment for three years, so to finally see it is amazing. There are so many amenities now, including cycling and running tracks, night swimming, and outdoor gym equipment.”

Residents of the Al Mamzar area were among the first to visit the beach following its reopening, with many noting the expanded facilities and improved layout.

Zainab was born and raised in the UAE and proudly calls herself a Dubai kid. She oversees the Living in UAE section, where she writes stories that matter to people across the country, covering laws, rules, and everyday changes that impact residents, and breaking them down to make life easier for those living here. She also dabbles in other beats, diving into human interest pieces that highlight the diverse stories of people in the UAE, and occasionally writing about mental health with a focus on real voices and lived experiences.