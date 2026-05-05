Dubai: Al Mamzar Beach reopens with night swimming, floating walkway and water sport activities 

The project, completed at a cost of Dh500 million, introduces a range of features
UAE residents now have a brand-new and significantly upgraded beach to enjoy this summer. Al Mamzar Beach is officially open to the public and has transformed the destination, introducing a night beach, water sports facilities, padel courts, a floating walkway, playgrounds, and new cycling and running tracks.
The project, completed at a cost of Dh500 million, introduces a range of features designed to enhance the visitor experience, including a night beach, water sports activities, paddle courts, a floating walkway, playgrounds, and dedicated cycling and running tracks.
The redevelopment includes two main areas: Al Mamzar Lagoon Beach, spanning 2.75 million square feet, and Al Mamzar Corniche, covering 1.25 million square feet. Together, they form a large, integrated coastal destination aimed at both residents and tourists.
One of the key highlights is the introduction of a 24/7 women-only beach, designed to offer privacy and continuous access within a secure, enclosed space.
Visitors can also take part in a variety of water-based activities such as jet skiing, kayaking, paddle boating and flyboarding, alongside land-based fitness options supported by new outdoor gym equipment.
The upgraded beach has been designed with accessibility in mind. Facilities for People of Determination include wheelchair access, dedicated swim chairs, and specially trained lifeguards, making the beach more inclusive for a wider range of visitors.
Residents of the Al Mamzar area were among the first to visit the beach following its reopening, with many noting the expanded facilities and improved layout.
Rajai Salama, a fitness coach, said the redevelopment had been long anticipated. “We have been waiting for this redevelopment for three years, so to finally see it is amazing. There are so many amenities now, including cycling and running tracks, night swimming, and outdoor gym equipment.”
Ronavelle, a Filipino expatriate living in the area, said the changes were noticeable. “We’ve been watching the construction for a while, and now that it’s open, the space feels much larger and better suited for walking and running.”
Other visitors also highlighted the addition of night swimming as a key feature, particularly during the summer months.
The Al Mamzar Beaches project forms part of a broader Dh3 billion initiative to upgrade Dubai’s coastline and increase beach capacity by up to 170 per cent.
As part of the Al Mamzar redevelopment, more than 5.5 kilometres of walking, running, and cycling tracks now connect the lagoon, corniche, and Al Mamzar Beach Park, creating a continuous beach and park experience for visitors.
This wider plan includes developments across multiple locations such as Jumeirah 1, Jumeirah 2, Jumeirah 3, Umm Suqeim, and Jebel Ali, with projects scheduled through to 2030.