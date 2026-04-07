Dubai's Al Mamzar Corniche with first women-only beach, night swimming nears completion

Project progressing in line with timelines, to redefine coastal landscape: Municipality
Dubai: Dubai is putting the finishing touches on what will be one of its most distinctive coastal destinations: the Al Mamzar Corniche development, which will introduce the city's first public beach dedicated exclusively to women, complete with facilities for night swimming.
The project hit 88% completion, Dubai Municipality confirmed on Tuesday, as director general Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita made his first field inspection of the site, accompanied by executive leadership, project managers, and specialist Emirati engineering teams.
The visit was aimed at reviewing construction progress, assessing supply chain resilience, and ensuring the project remains firmly on schedule.
The women-only beach will be fully enclosed by a surrounding fence to guarantee complete privacy and is designed in line with the highest international standards to ensure both safety and comfort, including access for night swimming.
Bin Ghalita said: "Al Mamzar Corniche Development Project represents a significant step forward in redefining public beach development. It introduces a new generation of integrated coastal destinations that combine architectural excellence, environmental preservation, and climate adaptability, while delivering sustainable social and economic value. This reinforces Dubai's leadership as a global tourism destination offering exceptional beach and leisure experiences for residents and visitors alike."
Beyond the women-only zone, the project is being developed as a fully integrated coastal destination. Facilities will include health and service amenities, food and beverage outlets distributed along the beachfront, and interconnected tracks for walking, jogging, and cycling.
Children's play areas, fitness zones, beach activity spaces, shaded seating areas, and a covered skate park are also part of the plan, along with dedicated spaces for events and seasonal activities — all designed to be usable from day into night.
Badr Anwahi, CEO of the Public Facilities Agency at Dubai Municipality, said: "The scale of these projects reflects our commitment to delivering integrated coastal destinations that prioritise resilience, safety, and visitor experience. These developments are designed not only to meet current needs, but to serve future generations, strengthening Dubai's position as a global destination for high-quality beach tourism."
Climate resilience sits at the heart of the project's engineering. Beach levels have been raised and coastal protections strengthened to guard against the long-term effects of climate change. More than 500,000 cubic metres of beach sand have been deployed, based on specialised environmental studies, to enhance shoreline stability and ensure long-term sustainability.
“The project reflects Dubai Municipality’s commitment to developing public beaches across the emirate in line with the highest international standards, while supporting the objectives of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and the Public Beaches Master Plan, which aim to increase the total length of public beaches by 400% and ensure accessible, high-quality coastal destinations for all,” the civic body added.