Jumeirah and Umm Suqeim beaches reserved for families during Eid break
Dubai: Dubai Municipality has allocated six public beaches exclusively for families during the Eid Al Adha holiday as part of its operational plan aimed at enhancing safety, comfort and visitor experiences across the emirate during one of the busiest festive periods of the year.
The designated family-only beaches include Jumeirah 1, Jumeirah 2 and its night beach, Jumeirah 3, Umm Suqeim 1 and its night beach, Umm Suqeim 2, as well as Khor Al Mamzar Beach and its night beach.
The municipality said the move is part of integrated operational and regulatory preparations launched ahead of Eid to strengthen public health and safety standards, ensure food safety and raise readiness levels at parks, beaches and recreational facilities across Dubai.
Authorities have intensified inspection campaigns targeting food establishments, entertainment venues, shopping centres and temporary kiosks expected to witness increased visitor traffic during the holiday period.
Dubai Municipality said inspection teams remain fully operational around the clock at all air, sea and land entry points into the emirate under a risk-based inspection system for imported food shipments.
During the first quarter of 2026, the municipality inspected nearly 81,000 food consignments containing more than 424,000 food products, amounting to approximately 2.7 million tonnes of imported food.
With demand for meat expected to surge during Eid Al Adha, the municipality said all imported meat consignments are subject to full inspection procedures, including verification of halal slaughter certificates and cold-chain compliance standards.
The municipality inspected around 8,000 meat consignments during the first quarter of the year, covering more than 30,000 meat products with a combined volume nearing 66,000 tonnes.
Inspection campaigns have also been expanded across hotels, barber shops, beauty salons and shisha cafés to ensure compliance with approved health and environmental standards, including indoor air quality, water safety and hygiene requirements.
Authorities are additionally conducting laboratory testing of henna products used in women’s salons to ensure they are free from harmful substances that may trigger skin irritation or allergic reactions.
Dubai Municipality also announced extended operating hours for major parks and recreational attractions during the Eid holiday.
Quranic Park will remain open from 8am until midnight, while Dubai Frame will operate from 8am until 9pm. Zabeel Park, Al Mamzar, Al Safa, Creek Park and Mushrif National Park will remain open until midnight.
As part of Eid celebrations, Dubai’s public parks will host “Eid Ice Cream” events on the first and second days of Eid, distributing free ice cream to visitors between 4pm and 7pm at selected parks across the city.
Dubai Frame is also set to host live music performances during the first two days of Eid, while Hatta Market will feature traditional Harbiyah performances on the second day of the holiday.
The municipality added that more than 80 inspectors and technical specialists have been deployed to oversee inspection campaigns and operational readiness across more than 300 establishments and facilities throughout the emirate during the holiday season.