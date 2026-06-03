From Secret Beach to Palm West, where to swim, surf, relax and catch sunsets
Dubai: Dubai's coastline is one of its greatest assets, and no two stretches of sand are quite the same. Whether you are after a quiet escape, a full day of watersports or a sunset that stops you in your tracks, here is where to go.
Al Mamzar is Dubai's most complete beach destination, and its recent redevelopment has taken it to another level entirely. The park spans over 106 hectares with five separate beaches, lush picnic lawns, barbecue zones and air-conditioned chalets available for rental.
The headline addition from the redevelopment is the UAE's first fully enclosed women-only beach, operated entirely by female staff and lifeguards, with strict no-photography rules and dedicated night swimming under high-powered floodlights.
For families, the shaded gardens, lagoon-style swimming areas and barbecue facilities make it one of the most practical and comfortable beach days in the city. Less touristy and more spacious than the central beaches, this one rewards the extra drive.
If you want to actually do something at the beach rather than just lie on it, Kite Beach is your spot. The energy here is consistently high, fuelled by kitesurfers cutting across the water, open-air gym setups, professional beach volleyball courts and a 14-kilometre cushioned jogging and cycling track that runs along the coast.
Beyond the activity, the promenade is lined with some of Dubai's most beloved homegrown food trucks and casual cafés, making it an easy all-day outing. It draws a young, active crowd and has a relaxed, unpretentious vibe that feels genuinely local. The views of the Burj Al Arab from this stretch are also hard to beat.
The most tourist-centric beach in Dubai, and deliberately so. JBR Beach sits right next to The Walk and The Beach retail complexes, meaning you have direct access to hundreds of dining spots, boutiques and a multi-screen cinema without ever going far from the sand. The beach itself is well-equipped, with sun-lounger rentals, jet ski hire, camel rides along the shore and a massive inflatable waterpark floating offshore.
It is busy, loud and full of life at almost any hour, which is either its greatest appeal or its biggest drawback depending on what you are looking for. Either way, it is never boring.
Also known as Black Palace Beach, this is the one Dubai residents keep to themselves. Tucked between royal palaces along Al Sufouh Road, the beach has no restaurants, no sun-lounger rentals and no facilities to speak of, and that is entirely the point.
What it does have is calm, shallow water, soft sand and completely unobstructed views of both the Palm Jumeirah and the Burj Al Arab in a single frame. The lack of commercial development means the crowds stay manageable, and the atmosphere is as close to peaceful as you will find anywhere in the city.
Bring your own water, leave your expectations of convenience behind and enjoy it.
Sunset Beach earns its name every single evening. This wide, expansive public stretch near the Jumeirah district offers what is widely considered the best angle for photographing the Burj Al Arab, with nothing between you and the iconic sail-shaped silhouette as the sky turns gold behind it.
Beyond the views, the beach has real character: it is popular with local surfers and bodyboarders thanks to its wave conditions, and recent smart city upgrades have added public Wi-Fi, smart lighting and a dedicated night swimming zone supervised by evening lifeguards.
For residents who want to avoid the daytime heat, the after-dark option makes this one genuinely versatile.
Palm West Beach is the upscale end of the spectrum, and it knows it. The promenade running along the trunk of the Palm is lined with high-end beach clubs, waterfront restaurants and bars with some of the best views of the Dubai Marina skyline in the city.
Amenities include luxury daybed rentals, private infinity pools on the sand and exclusive water activities including electric hydrofoil surfing. It is dog-friendly, which makes it popular with Palm residents on weekend mornings, before the evening crowd arrives for sunset sessions and ambient DJ sets.
Polished, pretty and worth at least one visit to understand why it has become such a fixture on the Dubai lifestyle calendar.
Nikki Beach Dubai is the closest the city gets to the kind of ultra-glossy beach club experience the brand is known for globally. Located on the exclusive Pearl Jumeira island, it is defined by its all-white aesthetic, geometric pool with swim-up bar, overwater hammocks, private VIP cabanas with individual plunge pools and premium Mediterranean dining. It operates on a paid day-pass system, with entry often partially redeemable on food and drinks.
The energy peaks on weekends with pool parties and a resident DJ. Ladies packages on select weekdays make it a popular midweek escape for groups.
Barasti has been a Dubai institution for decades, and it has never tried to be anything it is not. Situated at Le Méridien Mina Seyahi, it is a multi-tiered beach bar built around casual fun, live sport, loud music and a total absence of pretension. There is a giant outdoor screen for live matches, a beachside deck, a lower-level sand bar and a DJ booth playing commercial hits and throwbacks until late.
Entry to the beach area is free, which makes it perennially popular with expats and large groups. It is not a quiet sunset beach. It was never trying to be.
The furthest from the city centre on this list, and worth the journey for a completely different kind of beach experience. Jebel Ali Beach sits within the Jebel Ali Wildlife Sanctuary and is currently being developed into Dubai's longest public open beach at 6.6 kilometres.
It has long been a favourite for windsurfers and campers, and it remains one of the few places in Dubai where the coast still feels genuinely wild.