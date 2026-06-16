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Dubai’s Palm Jebel Ali villas head for first handovers this year

Ultra-luxury villas are under construction as Palm Jebel Ali enters delivery phase

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Palm Jebel Ali
Palm Jebel Ali
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Dubai: Construction activity is progressing across key residential areas of Palm Jebel Ali, with the delivery of ultra-luxury villas currently underway and handovers scheduled to commence later this year.

In an exclusive interview with Gulf News, Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said the project has “moved well beyond vision and into active delivery mode.”

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“Today, there is real momentum on the ground across infrastructure, utilities, access roads, and the first residential communities, laying the foundations for what will become one of Dubai’s most significant waterfront destinations,” he said.

First villas move towards completion

Nakheel awarded Dh5 billion in contracts in 2024 to Ginco General Contracting, Shapoorji Pallonji Mideast and UNEC for the construction of 723 Beach and Coral Collection villas across Fronds K to P, along with supporting infrastructure and public spaces.

Al Malik said work is advancing steadily as these communities move closer to completion.

“These milestones reflect a clear commitment to delivering Palm Jebel Ali with the scale, quality and infrastructure readiness expected of a destination of this significance,” Al Malik said.

Handover will happen in phases

Al Malik also confirmed to Gulf News that Palm Jebel Ali will not open on a single handover date, with the island set to come to life in phases.

He said a project of this scale requires careful sequencing across infrastructure, access, utilities, communities, public realm, hospitality and amenities.

“Our immediate priority is the first residential phases and the infrastructure required to support them,” Al Malik noted. “Construction activity is progressing across key residential areas of Palm Jebel Ali, with the delivery of ultra-luxury villas currently underway and handovers scheduled to commence later this year.”

Future milestones will be announced once each phase is approved and reaches the right stage of readiness, he said.

“The priority is not simply speed. It is quality, infrastructure readiness, customer experience and long-term value. Palm Jebel Ali is being developed as a destination that will serve Dubai for generations,” Al Malik said.

More than 80 hotels and resorts planned

Palm Jebel Ali is being developed as a full waterfront destination that will combine homes, hospitality, leisure, wellness, green spaces and community infrastructure.

More than 80 hotels and resorts are expected to form part of the wider masterplan, alongside beach clubs, dining, leisure, wellness, civic infrastructure, public spaces and community amenities.

The masterplan is already taking shape through projects such as Palm Central Private Residences and the Palm Jebel Ali Friday Mosque, designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill. The mosque is set to become a cultural and architectural landmark for the island and wider community.

Al Malik stressed that Palm Jebel Ali’s position is strengthened by its connection to Dubai’s future growth corridor, including Expo City Dubai and Al Maktoum International Airport.

“It offers waterfront living on a scale difficult to find elsewhere in the region, while remaining connected to Dubai’s future growth corridor,” he said.

Global design names involved

Design is a central part of the Palm Jebel Ali strategy, with Dubai Holding Real Estate working with international architectural and creative studios on the first residential collections.

Al Malik said the Beach and Coral Collection villas have been developed with NAGA, LOCI, WATG, LW Design, SAOTA and Whitespace.

Each villa collection has been designed around space, light, privacy, waterfront views and a direct connection to the coastal environment.

“From the outset, the ambition has been to work with leading architectural and creative talent to shape a destination that is globally relevant, distinctly Dubai and built for the long term,” Al Malik stated.

Further partnerships are expected across hospitality, branded residences, wellness, leisure and lifestyle as the island develops.

Demand led by waterfront living

Al Malik explained the project is drawing buyers who see Dubai as a base for family life, wealth preservation and long-term investment.

“What makes the proposition compelling is its rarity,” he said. “Palm Jebel Ali offers new coastal supply at a scale that is extremely difficult to replicate, within one of Dubai’s most important future growth corridors.”

Demand also reflects a wider shift in Dubai’s property market, where buyers are increasingly seeking larger homes, wellness-led communities, access to nature and master-planned destinations.

Al Malik said Palm Jebel Ali responds directly to those changing expectations, while also benefiting from Dubai’s security, connectivity, quality of life and long-term vision.

What buyers should watch next

Three areas will define the next phase of Palm Jebel Ali, according to Al Malik.

The first is delivery momentum, with major construction contracts awarded, infrastructure advancing and the first residential properties due for handover by the end of the year.

The second is the scale and quality of the destination, with Palm Jebel Ali designed as an integrated waterfront community rather than a standalone residential project.

The third is the character of the island, with integrated mobility, walkable neighbourhoods, shaded public spaces and community-led planning expected to shape how residents live there.

“Over time, people should expect to see more detail around hospitality, public realm, mobility, landscape, art and community amenities,” Al Malik said. “These are the elements that will define Palm Jebel Ali as a destination with its own rhythm, community and identity, one that people will feel proud to call home.”

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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