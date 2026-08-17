Around 5,500 residents are expected to live in the 80-hectare Dubai community
Dubai: Nakheel has begun handing over 892 homes at Jebel Ali Village, with residents starting to move into the 80-hectare residential community following the completion of residential construction and core infrastructure.
The development, which is expected to be home to approximately 5,500 residents, has been designed as a low-density community with landscaped parks, pedestrian-friendly streets, outdoor recreation areas and connected green spaces.
Jebel Ali Village includes walking and cycling routes, sports facilities, children’s play areas, a community pond and swimming pools within each residential cluster.
Jebel Ali Village has long held a special place in Dubai's residential history, recognised for its strong sense of community and enduring appeal. As handovers begin, we are building on this legacy with a modern, well-connected community designed around the evolving needs of residents. This milestone marks an important step in welcoming families to a new chapter for one of Dubai’s most established residential destinations.Khalid Al Malik, CEO of Dubai Holding Real Estate
Further amenities are planned to open as part of ongoing developments, including a community centre with retail, a clubhouse, gym, padel courts and event lawns. Jebel Ali Village is located next to Sheikh Zayed Road and close to Ibn Battuta Mall and Discovery Gardens Metro Station.