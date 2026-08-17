GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 40°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Property

Nakheel begins handover of 892 homes at Jebel Ali Village

Around 5,500 residents are expected to live in the 80-hectare Dubai community

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Nakheel begins handover of 892 homes at Jebel Ali Village

Dubai: Nakheel has begun handing over 892 homes at Jebel Ali Village, with residents starting to move into the 80-hectare residential community following the completion of residential construction and core infrastructure.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The development, which is expected to be home to approximately 5,500 residents, has been designed as a low-density community with landscaped parks, pedestrian-friendly streets, outdoor recreation areas and connected green spaces.

Residents begin moving in

Jebel Ali Village includes walking and cycling routes, sports facilities, children’s play areas, a community pond and swimming pools within each residential cluster.

Jebel Ali Village has long held a special place in Dubai's residential history, recognised for its strong sense of community and enduring appeal. As handovers begin, we are building on this legacy with a modern, well-connected community designed around the evolving needs of residents. This milestone marks an important step in welcoming families to a new chapter for one of Dubai’s most established residential destinations.
Khalid Al Malik, CEO of Dubai Holding Real Estate

Further amenities are planned to open as part of ongoing developments, including a community centre with retail, a clubhouse, gym, padel courts and event lawns. Jebel Ali Village is located next to Sheikh Zayed Road and close to Ibn Battuta Mall and Discovery Gardens Metro Station.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

DP World's port in Jebel Ali.

DP World revenue rises 13.1% in first half

2m read
An aerial view of the Jebel Ali Port DP world (JAFZA).

How Fujairah terminals give Jebel Ali cargo a new route

4m read
Authorities say roadside breakdowns can quickly turn into deadly chain-reaction crashes.

Dubai Police warn after Jebel Ali bus crash injures 25

2m read
A dedicated service has been launched to help eligible property investors navigate Golden Visa and investor residency procedures directly at Meraas and Nakheel sales centres.

Dubai property buyers get easier Golden Visa support

2m read