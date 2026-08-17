Three new cranes are expected to increase the Syrian port’s cargo capacity by 40%
Dubai: DP World has reached a significant milestone in its US$800 million investment programme to transform the Port of Tartous, completing the delivery of three Mobile Harbour Cranes (MHCs) that will strengthen Syria’s trade infrastructure and support the country’s economic recovery.
The three cranes are expected to increase the port’s cargo-handling capacity by approximately 40 per cent, Dubai Media Office announced on Monday.
The development comes as the Dubai-based ports and logistics company expands investment across its global network, despite disruption to trade flows in the Middle East.
DP World reported a 13.1 per cent increase in revenue to $12.7 billion in the first half of 2026, up from $11.2 billion during the same period last year.
The company said last week that growth across its global ports, logistics and marine businesses helped offset lower activity at Jebel Ali following disruption to regional trade flows.
Jebel Ali remains fully operational and suffered no physical damage, DP World said. However, the regional conflict has temporarily reduced vessel traffic through the port.
The company has expanded inland connectivity and introduced other measures across its regional network to keep critical cargo moving.
DP World is also planning two new terminals in Fujairah under a 50-year concession.
The terminals will extend the company’s UAE gateway network beyond Jebel Ali and provide cargo owners with another route through the country.
DP World said the terminals will be part of an integrated supply chain connected to the wider Jebel Ali ecosystem, giving customers more flexibility in moving goods through the UAE.
DP World invested $1.5 billion across its global portfolio during the first half of 2026 and expects total capital expenditure to reach about $3 billion for the full year.
Investment is being directed towards new capacity and trade infrastructure in markets including the UAE, UK, India, Saudi Arabia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.
“Excluding Jebel Ali, Container volumes increased by 6.5 per cent on a like-for-like basis, and adjusted EBITDA increased by 9.7 per cent, with growth across Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe," said DP World Group CEO Yuvraj Narayan.
"This performance reflects the strength of our global network and our ability to provide cargo owners with efficient end-to-end supply chain solutions.”