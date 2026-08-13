Global growth offsets weaker Jebel Ali traffic while DP World plans $3 billion investment
Dubai: DP World’s revenue rose 13.1% to $12.7 billion in the first half of 2026, with growth across its global ports, logistics and marine businesses helping offset lower activity at Jebel Ali following disruption to Middle East trade flows.
Jebel Ali remains fully operational and has suffered no physical damage, DP World said, although the regional conflict has temporarily reduced vessel traffic through the port. The company has expanded inland connectivity and introduced other measures across its regional network to keep critical cargo moving.
Revenue increased from $11.2 billion in the first half of 2025, while adjusted EBITDA stood at $2.86 billion, down 5.6% from $3.03 billion a year earlier.
Container volumes excluding Jebel Ali increased 5.4% on a reported basis and 6.5% on a like-for-like basis, supported by growth across Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Americas.
Gross container throughput across the entire group reached 42.8 million twenty-foot equivalent units during the first six months, down 5.7% from 45.4 million TEUs a year earlier. Excluding Jebel Ali, throughput increased to 39.7 million TEUs from 37.7 million.
In the UAE, we are expanding our gateway network with two new terminals in Fujairah, extending the Jebel Ali ecosystem through an integrated supply chain. This will provide cargo owners with greater flexibility, more choice and enhanced supply chain resilience, while reinforcing our confidence in the UAE's future as a leading global trade and logistics hub.Essa Kazim, Chairman of DP World
DP World is planning two new terminals in Fujairah under a 50-year concession, extending its UAE gateway network beyond Jebel Ali and giving cargo owners another route through the country.
The company said the terminals will form part of an integrated supply chain linked to the wider Jebel Ali ecosystem, with the aim of giving customers more flexibility in moving goods through the UAE.
DP World invested $1.5 billion across its global portfolio during the first half and expects total capital expenditure of about $3 billion in 2026.
Investment is being directed towards new capacity and trade infrastructure in markets including the UAE, UK, India, Saudi Arabia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.
“Excluding Jebel Ali, Container volumes increased by 6.5% on a like-for-like basis, and adjusted EBITDA increased by 9.7%, with growth across Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe," said DP World Group CEO Yuvraj Narayan. "This performance reflects the strength of our global network and our ability to provide cargo owners with efficient end-to-end supply chain solutions.”
Narayan said the company continues to focus on capital allocation, costs and operational efficiency while maintaining its balance sheet and liquidity position.
DP World said near-term uncertainty remains, but the company continues to have a positive medium- to long-term view of global trade, supported by its international network and expanding logistics business.