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DP World revenue jumps 13.1% despite disruption to Middle East trade flows

Global growth offsets weaker Jebel Ali traffic while DP World plans $3 billion investment

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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DP World's port in Jebel Ali.
DP World's port in Jebel Ali.
Gulf News File

Dubai: DP World’s revenue rose 13.1% to $12.7 billion in the first half of 2026, with growth across its global ports, logistics and marine businesses helping offset lower activity at Jebel Ali following disruption to Middle East trade flows.

Jebel Ali remains fully operational and has suffered no physical damage, DP World said, although the regional conflict has temporarily reduced vessel traffic through the port. The company has expanded inland connectivity and introduced other measures across its regional network to keep critical cargo moving.

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Revenue increased from $11.2 billion in the first half of 2025, while adjusted EBITDA stood at $2.86 billion, down 5.6% from $3.03 billion a year earlier.

Growth outside Jebel Ali

Container volumes excluding Jebel Ali increased 5.4% on a reported basis and 6.5% on a like-for-like basis, supported by growth across Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Americas.

Gross container throughput across the entire group reached 42.8 million twenty-foot equivalent units during the first six months, down 5.7% from 45.4 million TEUs a year earlier. Excluding Jebel Ali, throughput increased to 39.7 million TEUs from 37.7 million.

In the UAE, we are expanding our gateway network with two new terminals in Fujairah, extending the Jebel Ali ecosystem through an integrated supply chain. This will provide cargo owners with greater flexibility, more choice and enhanced supply chain resilience, while reinforcing our confidence in the UAE's future as a leading global trade and logistics hub.
Essa Kazim, Chairman of DP World

Fujairah to expand UAE gateway network

DP World is planning two new terminals in Fujairah under a 50-year concession, extending its UAE gateway network beyond Jebel Ali and giving cargo owners another route through the country.

The company said the terminals will form part of an integrated supply chain linked to the wider Jebel Ali ecosystem, with the aim of giving customers more flexibility in moving goods through the UAE.

$3 billion investment planned this year

DP World invested $1.5 billion across its global portfolio during the first half and expects total capital expenditure of about $3 billion in 2026.

Investment is being directed towards new capacity and trade infrastructure in markets including the UAE, UK, India, Saudi Arabia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“Excluding Jebel Ali, Container volumes increased by 6.5% on a like-for-like basis, and adjusted EBITDA increased by 9.7%, with growth across Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe," said DP World Group CEO Yuvraj Narayan. "This performance reflects the strength of our global network and our ability to provide cargo owners with efficient end-to-end supply chain solutions.”

Narayan said the company continues to focus on capital allocation, costs and operational efficiency while maintaining its balance sheet and liquidity position.

DP World said near-term uncertainty remains, but the company continues to have a positive medium- to long-term view of global trade, supported by its international network and expanding logistics business.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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