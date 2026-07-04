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Dubai Police warning after 25 injured in Jebel Ali Road multi-bus crash

Three buses and a car collided after a bus broke down in a live traffic lane

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Authorities say roadside breakdowns can quickly turn into deadly chain-reaction crashes.
Authorities say roadside breakdowns can quickly turn into deadly chain-reaction crashes.
Dubai Police

Dubai Police has issued a safety warning on the dangers of stopping in the middle of the road due to breakdowns, fuel shortage, or tyre failure, following a serious multi-vehicle crash on Jebel Ali Road.

The incident involved a vehicle and three buses after one bus came to a sudden halt in a live lane due to a technical fault. Drivers of the following vehicles were unable to avoid the stationary bus, resulting in a rear-end collision chain.

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The crash left 25 people injured, with cases ranging from minor to serious and moderate injuries. All victims were transported to hospital for treatment.

How the collision unfolded

Initial findings indicate that the stationary bus created a sudden obstruction on a busy stretch of road, leaving following drivers with insufficient time to react.

Authorities said the sequence of impacts occurred within moments as vehicles approached at speed and failed to brake in time. Emergency services were immediately alerted and dispatched to the scene.

Police response and traffic control

Dubai Police activated its Command and Control Centre and deployed traffic accident investigators to examine the scene and reconstruct the sequence of events.

Traffic patrols secured the area, managed congestion and ensured access for emergency services, while damaged vehicles were removed to restore normal flow.

Brigadier Essam Ibrahim Al Awar, Acting Director of the General Department of Traffic, said teams followed established procedures to prevent secondary incidents and maintain safety at the site.

Warning over roadside stoppages

Officials reiterated that stopping in the middle of a road due to breakdowns, fuel loss or tyre failure is among the most dangerous traffic violations.

Under Federal Traffic Law, such behaviour carries a Dh1,000 fine and six black points, along with an additional Dh500 penalty for obstructing traffic under Article 98.

Al Awar warned that roadside stoppages often escalate into severe or fatal collisions, particularly on high-speed roads.

Safety guidance for motorists

Drivers are advised to take immediate safety steps in the event of a breakdown:

  • activate hazard warning lights

  • ensure passenger safety first

  • place a warning triangle at a safe distance, where possible

  • exit the vehicle and move away from traffic

  • contact Dubai Police for assistance and road safety support

Authorities stressed that maintaining vehicle roadworthiness before travel remains the first line of defence against such incidents.

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