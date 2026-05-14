One dead, 19 injured in Dubai road accident

Dubai: A worker was killed and 19 others were injured, including eight critically, after a workers’ bus was struck by a truck on Al Yalayis Street in Dubai, prompting a renewed warning from Dubai Police about the dangers of stopping vehicles in the middle of roads.

Brigadier Jumaa Salem Bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic, said preliminary investigations revealed that the bus had stopped suddenly in the middle of the road due to a technical malfunction before it was hit from behind by a truck. The truck driver reportedly failed to pay attention and maintain a safe distance.

Brigadier Bin Suwaidan said the offence is among the leading causes of serious road accidents in the emirate. He advised motorists whose vehicles break down and cannot be safely moved off the road to immediately contact the police for assistance.

The force urged drivers to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy before setting out and stressed that stopping in the middle of the road is considered a major traffic violation that can lead to fatal accidents and severe injuries.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.