One dead, 19 injured in Dubai road accident

The bus had stopped suddenly in the middle of the road
Dubai: A worker was killed and 19 others were injured, including eight critically, after a workers’ bus was struck by a truck on Al Yalayis Street in Dubai, prompting a renewed warning from Dubai Police about the dangers of stopping vehicles in the middle of roads.
The crash occurred near the Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Bridge heading towards Emirates Road, according to police.
Brigadier Jumaa Salem Bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic, said preliminary investigations revealed that the bus had stopped suddenly in the middle of the road due to a technical malfunction before it was hit from behind by a truck. The truck driver reportedly failed to pay attention and maintain a safe distance.
Police said the collision claimed one life and left 19 people injured. Of the injured, eight sustained critical injuries, two suffered moderate injuries, while nine sustained minor injuries. All were transported to hospital for treatment.
Brigadier Bin Suwaidan said traffic patrols and accident investigation teams rushed to the scene to secure the area, regulate traffic movement, facilitate rescue operations, and divert vehicles through alternative routes to ease congestion.
Dubai Police used the incident to warn motorists about the serious risks of stopping on roads, especially when vehicles break down because of technical faults, fuel shortages, or tyre damage.
The force urged drivers to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy before setting out and stressed that stopping in the middle of the road is considered a major traffic violation that can lead to fatal accidents and severe injuries.
Brigadier Bin Suwaidan said the offence is among the leading causes of serious road accidents in the emirate. He advised motorists whose vehicles break down and cannot be safely moved off the road to immediately contact the police for assistance.
Under UAE traffic regulations, stopping in the middle of the road carries a fine of Dh1,000 and six black points, while obstructing traffic under Article 98 is punishable by a Dh500 fine.
Police also advised drivers involved in breakdowns or accidents to switch on hazard lights, prioritise passenger safety, place a warning triangle behind the vehicle whenever possible, move away from the roadway, and contact the police immediately.