UAE traffic alert: Major multi-vehicle crash causes heavy delays on Sheikh Zayed Road near Global Village

Dubai Police advise caution after road collision
The most significant disruption occurred on Sheikh Zayed Road, where a multi-vehicle collision brought traffic to a crawl near one of Dubai's busiest corridors. Dubai Police confirmed the incident via their official social media channels on Wednesday morning, warning motorists to expect substantial delays.
"Multi-vehicle traffic accident causing congestion on Sheikh Zayed Road opposite Global Village, heading towards Jebel Ali. Expect delays and drive carefully," Dubai Police posted on X (formerly Twitter) today.
Traffic authorities are working to clear the scene, but motorists heading towards Jebel Ali are advised to seek alternative routes or allow extra travel time. The congestion has extended for several kilometers, with drivers reporting delays of up to 30-45 minutes on routes that typically take 15-20 minutes.
Dubai Police have urged all motorists to exercise caution while navigating the affected areas and to maintain safe following distances.
Drivers are encouraged to monitor Dubai Police's official social media channels and the RTA's traffic updates for real-time information on road conditions before setting out on their journeys.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox