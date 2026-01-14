GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 19°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

UAE traffic alert: Major multi-vehicle crash causes heavy delays on Sheikh Zayed Road near Global Village

Dubai Police advise caution after road collision

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE traffic alert: Major multi-vehicle crash causes heavy delays on Sheikh Zayed Road near Global Village

Dubai: Commuters across Dubai and Sharjah faced significant delays this morning as multiple traffic incidents created bottlenecks on major arterial roads during peak hours.

Major accident on Sheikh Zayed Road

The most significant disruption occurred on Sheikh Zayed Road, where a multi-vehicle collision brought traffic to a crawl near one of Dubai's busiest corridors. Dubai Police confirmed the incident via their official social media channels on Wednesday morning, warning motorists to expect substantial delays.

"Multi-vehicle traffic accident causing congestion on Sheikh Zayed Road opposite Global Village, heading towards Jebel Ali. Expect delays and drive carefully," Dubai Police posted on X (formerly Twitter) today.

Traffic authorities are working to clear the scene, but motorists heading towards Jebel Ali are advised to seek alternative routes or allow extra travel time. The congestion has extended for several kilometers, with drivers reporting delays of up to 30-45 minutes on routes that typically take 15-20 minutes.

Safety reminder

Dubai Police have urged all motorists to exercise caution while navigating the affected areas and to maintain safe following distances.

Drivers are encouraged to monitor Dubai Police's official social media channels and the RTA's traffic updates for real-time information on road conditions before setting out on their journeys.

Related Topics:
DubaiSharjah

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

UAE traffic alert: Major delays on Dubai, Sharjah roads

UAE traffic alert: Major delays on Dubai, Sharjah roads

2m read
Major roads report long delays during peak hours.

Morning gridlock hits key Sharjah–Dubai routes

1m read
Accident on Dubai road causes delays during rush hour

Accident on Dubai road causes delays during rush hour

1m read
New road links are expected to play a key role in enhancing mobility across the emirate.

Ajman opens major road development to ease congestion

2m read