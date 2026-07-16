Parking near mosques? Abu Dhabi Police warn of Dh500 fines

Drivers urged to use designated parking areas and avoid blocking traffic on Fridays
The Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police has urged motorists to use designated parking areas and avoid illegal parking in front of mosques and along main roads, especially during Friday prayers.
Police warned that random parking blocks traffic, obstructs entrances and exits to parking areas, and prevents other vehicles from moving.
Under the Federal Traffic Law, motorists who park behind another vehicle and obstruct its movement face a Dh500 fine under Article 60. Improper parking also carries a Dh500 fine under Article 64.