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Abu Dhabi court jails motorist for six months over deliberate dangerous driving

Driver fined Dh70,000, banned from driving for a year after serving sentence

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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A motorist has been sentenced to six months in prison, filed Dh70,000 and banned from driving for a year for deliberate dangerous driving.
A motorist has been sentenced to six months in prison, filed Dh70,000 and banned from driving for a year for deliberate dangerous driving.
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The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court has sentenced a motorist to six months in prison and fined him Dh70,000 after convicting him of deliberately driving in a manner that endangered the lives of others.

The court also ordered the suspension of the driver's licence for one year after he completes his prison sentence.

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According to the ruling, the defendant intentionally carried out dangerous manoeuvres on a public road by driving recklessly and swerving repeatedly without warning, putting his own life and the lives of other road users at risk.

The court found that the driver's actions constituted a deliberate act that endangered public safety, warranting both imprisonment and financial penalties.

The case underscores the UAE's strict enforcement of traffic laws aimed at deterring dangerous driving and protecting road users. Authorities have repeatedly warned motorists against reckless behaviour, including sudden swerving, excessive speeding and stunt driving, which can lead to severe penalties, including imprisonment, heavy fines and licence suspension.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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