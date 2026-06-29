Driver fined Dh70,000, banned from driving for a year after serving sentence
The Abu Dhabi Criminal Court has sentenced a motorist to six months in prison and fined him Dh70,000 after convicting him of deliberately driving in a manner that endangered the lives of others.
The court also ordered the suspension of the driver's licence for one year after he completes his prison sentence.
According to the ruling, the defendant intentionally carried out dangerous manoeuvres on a public road by driving recklessly and swerving repeatedly without warning, putting his own life and the lives of other road users at risk.
The court found that the driver's actions constituted a deliberate act that endangered public safety, warranting both imprisonment and financial penalties.
The case underscores the UAE's strict enforcement of traffic laws aimed at deterring dangerous driving and protecting road users. Authorities have repeatedly warned motorists against reckless behaviour, including sudden swerving, excessive speeding and stunt driving, which can lead to severe penalties, including imprisonment, heavy fines and licence suspension.