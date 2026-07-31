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Man jailed and deported after CCTV exposes Dh75,000 theft in Sharjah

Man to be deported after serving prison term for theft and attempted burglary

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Man jailed and deported after CCTV exposes Dh75,000 theft in Sharjah
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Sharjah: A man has been sentenced to one year in prison and deportation after being convicted of stealing Dh75,000 from a shared accommodation and attempting to carry out another theft, with both incidents uncovered through CCTV footage.

The Sharjah Misdemeanours Court sentenced the defendant to six months in prison for theft and a further six months for attempted theft, ordering that he be deported from the UAE after serving his sentence.

According to court records, the case began when a resident reported that Dh75,000 had disappeared from his room.

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The money belonged to the company where he worked and was being kept temporarily before it was due to be deposited into the firm's account, according to Al Khaleej newspaper.

After discovering the cash was missing, the complainant reviewed surveillance footage from the accommodation in an effort to identify the culprit.

The recordings showed another resident attempting to enter a different room in a separate suspected theft attempt, raising suspicions about his involvement.

The footage was handed to investigators, whose inquiries linked the suspect to both the theft of the Dh75,000 and the attempted burglary captured on camera.

The defendant denied both charges during the trial. However, after reviewing the evidence, the court convicted him of theft and attempted theft, sentencing him to a total of 12 months in prison and ordering his deportation from the country upon completion of his sentence.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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