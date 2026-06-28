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Salary raise rejected, boss assaulted: Sharjah worker jailed for a month

Supervisor suffered head and facial injuries during dispute, court heard

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The complainant told the court that the worker became aggressive after the request was declined and assaulted him, causing injuries to his head and face.
The complainant told the court that the worker became aggressive after the request was declined and assaulted him, causing injuries to his head and face.
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Sharjah: A Sharjah misdemeanour court has sentenced an Asian worker to one month in prison after convicting him of physically assaulting his boss following a dispute over a request for annual leave and a salary increase. The conviction was later upheld after the worker's appeal was rejected.

According to court records as reported by Al Khaleej newspaper, the supervisor filed a complaint accusing the employee of assault and making threats after informing him that the company could not approve a pay rise because of current business conditions and asking him to postpone the request. The employee had also sought annual leave.

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The complainant told the court that the worker became aggressive after the request was declined and assaulted him, causing injuries to his head and face.

After reviewing the case, the Sharjah Misdemeanour Court sentenced the defendant to one month in prison. The worker appealed the ruling, but the appellate court dismissed the challenge and upheld the original sentence.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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