GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Europe

France's biggest wildfire in decades brought under control

Blaze near Bordeaux scorched 42,000 hectares and forced 220,000 people to evacuate

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Turkish Air Tractor AT-802F Fire Boss amphibious water bomber A-172 dropping a load of water over a wildfire in Le Porge, south-western France.
Turkish Air Tractor AT-802F Fire Boss amphibious water bomber A-172 dropping a load of water over a wildfire in Le Porge, south-western France.
AFP

Marseille: France's largest wildfire since 1949 has been brought under control, a minister said Saturday, more than a week since the fire erupted in a pine forest near the southwestern city of Bordeaux.

"The fire in under control, it's no longer progressing," Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said, however adding the fire was still active in some areas.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

France has for weeks been battling wildfires after a series of deadly heatwaves that have dried up riverbeds and vegetation, extreme weather events scientists have linked to human-made climate change.

In the Gironde region near the winemaking capital of Bordeaux, an inferno has ripped through 42,000 hectares (104,000 acres) of pine forest along the Atlantic coastline - an area larger than the US city of Detroit. It has also destroyed around 240 homes.

Inhabitants allege a brushwood-clearing machine accidentally started the blaze with a spark on Wednesday last week.

Sophie Brocas, the prefect of the southwestern Gironde region, said on Friday evening that the region was "coming up for air" after more than a week of water-bombing aircraft supporting firefighters and volunteers relentlessly seeking to put out the blaze.

Most of the 220,000 people who had been evacuated from the flames had gone home, she said.

Nunez however added that some would have to wait for the fire to be put out in the areas where it was still active.

Most land burnt in years

In southeastern France, firefighters had overnight managed to stem the advance of a fast-moving blaze that started on Friday in the Var region.

Strong winds fanned the flames, causing them to spread "faster than a galloping horse", according to regional prefect Simon Babre.

But on Saturday morning he reported no new progression.

The fire was just the latest of several that have consumed 5,600 hectares of land in total in the Var region in July, one of which caused Hollywood star George Clooney, his wife Amal and children to flee their home earlier this week.

Elsewhere in France, a fire in the Fontainebleau forest near Paris incinerated a tenth of the UNESCO-listed site in mid-July, after several other wildfires in the country.

The wildfire near Bordeaux is the largest nationwide since a deadly forest fire in the same region in 1949, which scorched around 50,000 hectares.

The total area of land burnt so far this year in France - 92,000 hectares - is the largest on record for any year over the past 20 years, according to satellite data from the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS).

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

File: A Military Emergency Unit personnel works to extinguish a forest fire in Useres, eastern Spain, on August 15, 2022.

Spain declares national emergency over wildfires

2m read
Fast-moving flames ripped through pine forests, prompting mass evacuations.

Like a war zone: France wildfires force 20,000 to flee

3m read
This photograph shows a Dash 8-Q400MR aircraft of the civil security and a firefighter helicopter operating near a plume of smoke from a fire in the Fontainebleau Forest, in Noisy-sur-Ecole, in the Paris' Ile-de-France region on July 16, 2026.

Fire forces evacuations in south France town

2m read
This photograph shows a firefighter aircraft flying near a plume of smoke from a fire in the Fontainebleau Forest, in Noisy-sur-Ecole, in the Paris' Ile-de-France region on July 16, 2026.

France fires: Macron vows 'zero tolerance' for arson

2m read