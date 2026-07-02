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800 hectares torched as big wildfires hit southern France

Parched land drive new inferno in Herault and Aude regions amid heatwave

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AFP
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A wildfire in Pouzols-Minervois, south-western of France on July 1, 2026.
A wildfire in Pouzols-Minervois, south-western of France on July 1, 2026.
AFP

A large wildfire raged in southern France on Wednesday, forcing scores of people to be evacuated, emergency services said.

Hundreds of firefighters mobilised to battle the blaze in the Herault and Aude departments, fuelled by drought and strong winds.

It came a year after major blazes in the Corbieres region and days after a deadly heatwave across much of Europe, with another one forecast.

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By late evening the fire had covered 800 hectares, according to the prefecture.

"The fire is contained at times," a source in the prefecture told AFP around 11:00pm (2100 GMT), but "it is not under control."

Conditions on the ground were difficult for firefighters, with no access routes in the hilly terrain. Water-dumping aircraft were being used.

Temperatures of around 30C combined with strong wind gusts drove the spread of the fire through low, very dry vegetation.

200 people evacuated

About 200 people were evacuated or confined in the communes of Pouzols‑Minervois and Mailhac, officials said.

"The smoke was so thick, so suffocating that firefighters told us to leave," said one evacuated woman, Danielle, 99, from Pouzols.

Two smaller blazes broke out in Rognac and Lancon‑Provence near Marseille, according to local firefighters.

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