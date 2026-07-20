GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Europe

Fire forces evacuations in south France town

Wildfire scorches nearly 200 hectares, forces 150 residents to flee homes

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
This photograph shows a Dash 8-Q400MR aircraft of the civil security and a firefighter helicopter operating near a plume of smoke from a fire in the Fontainebleau Forest, in Noisy-sur-Ecole, in the Paris' Ile-de-France region on July 16, 2026.
This photograph shows a Dash 8-Q400MR aircraft of the civil security and a firefighter helicopter operating near a plume of smoke from a fire in the Fontainebleau Forest, in Noisy-sur-Ecole, in the Paris' Ile-de-France region on July 16, 2026.
AFP

A fast-moving wildfire in southern France forced the evacuation of dozens of homes on Sunday as more than 600 firefighters and a fleet of water-bombing aircraft battled to contain the blaze, authorities said.

Fanned by strong winds and dry vegetation after days of extreme heat, the fire broke out near the town of Draguignan in the Mediterranean Var region.

The blaze burned 10 homes, damaged nine others and left one firefighter with minor injuries, according to the prefecture.

The wildfire comes as southern France endures another heatwave, with temperatures having passed 40C in parts of the Var region on Saturday.

The fire scorched around 60 hectares (150 acres) in Taradeau before jumping to the nearby town of Les Arcs-sur-Argens, where it torched a further 120 hectares in less than two hours.

Around 615 firefighters backed by reinforcements from four neighbouring departments, five Canadair water bombers, four firefighting helicopters and two Dash aircraft were deployed against the blaze, Var prefect Simon Babre told AFP.  

As the flames reached the edge of built-up areas, authorities evacuated 150 people from two affected towns, housing them in a community hall and a school.

By late Sunday, the fire had burned nearly 200 hectares and was still not fully under control, although authorities described the situation as "favourable".

Roads into Les Arcs-sur-Argens were closed, while rail traffic between Toulon and Les Arcs was suspended, disrupting train services along the Mediterranean coast.

Authorities maintained an orange heatwave alert for Monday.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

This photograph shows a firefighter aircraft flying near a plume of smoke from a fire in the Fontainebleau Forest, in Noisy-sur-Ecole, in the Paris' Ile-de-France region on July 16, 2026.

France fires: Macron vows 'zero tolerance' for arson

2m read
FIFA has expressed its condolences at the passing of Dutch football referee Rob Dieperink.

Dutch referee dropped from World Cup dies at 38

2m read
Egypt's midfielder Mostafa Ziko scores a goal after a previous one is disallowed by VAR during the match between Argentina and Egypt.

Why VAR dominated Argentina vs Egypt debate

3m read
Egypt submit official FIFA complaint after defeat

Egypt submit official FIFA complaint after defeat

4m read