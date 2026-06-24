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France heatwave's first major outage leaves 68,000 homes without power

Power outage linked to transformer failure amid extreme heat in France’s Finistère region

Last updated:
AFP
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A drugstore sign shows the temperature of 41 degrees Celsius (105,8 degrees Fahrenheit) in Bordeaux, southwestern France.
A drugstore sign shows the temperature of 41 degrees Celsius (105,8 degrees Fahrenheit) in Bordeaux, southwestern France.
AP

Europe's record-breaking heatwave left around 68,000 households without electricity in western France on Wednesday, the authorities said, in the country's first major power outage of the latest bout of extreme weather.

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The outage, which involved a transformer on the electricity grid, was related to extreme temperatures and did not injure anyone, the prefecture in the coastal department of Finistere said in a statement.

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