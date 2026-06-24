France heatwave's first major outage leaves 68,000 homes without power

Power outage linked to transformer failure amid extreme heat in France’s Finistère region
Europe's record-breaking heatwave left around 68,000 households without electricity in western France on Wednesday, the authorities said, in the country's first major power outage of the latest bout of extreme weather.
The outage, which involved a transformer on the electricity grid, was related to extreme temperatures and did not injure anyone, the prefecture in the coastal department of Finistere said in a statement.