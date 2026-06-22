European heatwave sweeps across continent

France, Spain and Germany roll out safety measures amid intensifying heat
A new heatwave intensified across Europe over the weekend, with temperatures climbing toward 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in several countries and authorities in France, Spain, Germany and Britain rolling out emergency measures to protect public health as forecasters warned the scorching conditions could persist for days.
Less than a month after a heatwave affected several European countries in May, during which record temperatures were registered, the continent is once again facing a spell of extreme heat expected to intensify in the coming days.
Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply .
Temperatures could reach historically high levels as the heatwave strengthens across parts of Europe, according to forecasts.
The latest heatwave is being driven by a powerful "African anticyclone" — a heat dome that is funneling hot air from North Africa into western and central Europe.
The weather system arrived just as the continent entered the summer season, bringing unusually high temperatures to millions of people.
Spain is experiencing its first official heatwave of 2026, with temperatures reaching 40C across much of the country.
The national weather agency AEMET has issued red and orange alerts across most regions, warning of extreme heat, elevated wildfire danger and health risks, particularly for the elderly and outdoor workers. Authorities have also closed some outdoor public events as the mercury continues to rise.
France has imposed a series of precautionary measures after temperatures surged nationwide.
State railway operator SNCF has advised vulnerable passengers to avoid unnecessary travel because extreme heat can damage rail infrastructure, while authorities have restricted alcohol sales in some public areas, increased emergency deployments and canceled or scaled back outdoor events.
Thousands of schools have adjusted schedules or temporarily closed as officials seek to limit heat exposure.
Germany has also issued widespread heat warnings as temperatures approach 38°C, with meteorologists cautioning that thunderstorms could accompany the extreme heat.
Public health officials have urged residents to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged outdoor activity during the hottest hours of the day.
In Britain, the Met Office warned that parts of England could experience "tropical nights," where overnight temperatures remain above 20°C, offering little relief from daytime heat.
Forecasts suggest temperatures could climb as high as 38°C early this week, with meteorologists warning there is even a chance of breaking the country's June temperature record. Health authorities have issued heat alerts for large parts of England and Wales.
The latest heatwave comes only weeks after Copernicus Climate Change Service reported that western Europe experienced one of its earliest and most intense May heatwaves on record.
Scientists say such extreme heat events are becoming more frequent and more intense because of climate change, with early-summer heatwaves now significantly more likely than they were before the industrial era.