Tourism, transport and energy systems strained by Europe’s soaring temperatures
An exceptional early summer heatwave is sweeping across Europe, pushing temperatures to record levels and forcing widespread disruption to daily life, transport and tourism.
France registered its highest-ever national temperature indicator on Tuesday, with an average of 29.8°C across 30 weather stations, according to Meteo France. This surpasses the previous record of 29.4°C set during the major heatwaves of 2003 and 2019.
Several regions also saw daytime highs above 40°C, while authorities placed 54 departments—around half the country—under a red heatwave alert.
The extreme conditions have already been linked to 40 drowning deaths in the past week, as people attempt to cool off in unsafe water conditions, according to officials.
France has also recorded its hottest night on record, underscoring the severity of the ongoing heatwave.
Tourism and cultural life in Paris has been heavily affected, with major landmarks adjusting operations.
The Eiffel Tower closed early in the afternoon due to extreme temperatures, while the Louvre announced it will shut two hours earlier than normal from Wednesday through Saturday.
The museum warned that its historic structure is increasingly vulnerable to heat, with conditions inside worsening due to visitor numbers and rising outdoor temperatures.
Other attractions, including Mont Saint Michel, have urged visitors to postpone travel amid red alerts.
Across France, around 1,800 schools were closed, while many others reduced hours as authorities struggled to manage heat-related risks.
Transport networks, public events and workplaces have also been affected in a country with limited air conditioning infrastructure.
The extreme weather is not limited to France.
United Kingdom: Schools are closing or reducing hours, while rail services are being cut amid extreme heat warnings.
Spain: Red alerts have been issued, with temperatures expected to reach 44°C in parts of Andalusia.
Italy: A red alert has been declared in 15–16 cities, including Rome and Milan.
Poland, Croatia and Hungary: All are under high-level heat warnings as temperatures climb across Central and Eastern Europe.
Health agencies and aid organisations have warned of severe risks for vulnerable populations.
The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said extreme heat could quickly become life-threatening, urging urgent protective measures.
Authorities in France also reported dozens of drowning deaths, many involving young people, linked to attempts to escape the heat.
Scientists say the heatwave reflects a broader climate trend, with Europe warming at twice the global average since the 1980s.
The EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service reports that 2024 was the hottest year on record globally, while extreme heat events are becoming more frequent, intense and widespread.
Experts warn that such heatwaves are likely to become longer, stronger and increasingly dangerous as climate change accelerates.
Extreme temperatures have also disrupted critical infrastructure, including energy production. In France, a nuclear reactor was temporarily shut down after river water used for cooling exceeded safe temperature limits.
With forecasts showing little immediate relief, meteorologists warn that record-breaking temperatures could continue through the week, leaving much of Europe bracing for further disruption, health risks and infrastructure strain.
Scientists warn heatwaves are becoming more frequent and intense due to climate change
Eiffel Tower closes early; Louvre shortens opening hours due to extreme heat
Mont Saint Michel urges visitors to avoid travel during red alerts
Poland, Croatia and Hungary issue high-level heat warnings and red alerts
Around 1,800 schools closed in France; thousands more affected
Red Cross warns of serious health risks for vulnerable groups
40 drownings reported in France since heatwave began
Spain under widespread heat alerts, with red warnings in several regions
France records hottest night since 1947
Italy issues red alerts in up to 16 cities, including Rome and Milan
Nuclear reactor in France shut down due to overheated river water
Officials warn extreme temperatures to continue across Europe this week
With inputs from AFP, AP