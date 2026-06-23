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Heatwave grips Europe: Eiffel Tower shuts early, Louvre shortens hours

Tourism, transport and energy systems strained by Europe’s soaring temperatures

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Record-breaking heatwave shuts landmarks and schools as Europe swelters
Record-breaking heatwave shuts landmarks and schools as Europe swelters
AFP

An exceptional early summer heatwave is sweeping across Europe, pushing temperatures to record levels and forcing widespread disruption to daily life, transport and tourism.

France records its hottest day ever

France registered its highest-ever national temperature indicator on Tuesday, with an average of 29.8°C across 30 weather stations, according to Meteo France. This surpasses the previous record of 29.4°C set during the major heatwaves of 2003 and 2019.

Several regions also saw daytime highs above 40°C, while authorities placed 54 departments—around half the country—under a red heatwave alert.

The extreme conditions have already been linked to 40 drowning deaths in the past week, as people attempt to cool off in unsafe water conditions, according to officials.

France has also recorded its hottest night on record, underscoring the severity of the ongoing heatwave.

Eiffel Tower and Louvre forced to close early

Tourism and cultural life in Paris has been heavily affected, with major landmarks adjusting operations.

The Eiffel Tower closed early in the afternoon due to extreme temperatures, while the Louvre announced it will shut two hours earlier than normal from Wednesday through Saturday.

The museum warned that its historic structure is increasingly vulnerable to heat, with conditions inside worsening due to visitor numbers and rising outdoor temperatures.

Other attractions, including Mont Saint Michel, have urged visitors to postpone travel amid red alerts.

Schools shut and public services disrupted

Across France, around 1,800 schools were closed, while many others reduced hours as authorities struggled to manage heat-related risks.

Transport networks, public events and workplaces have also been affected in a country with limited air conditioning infrastructure.

Heatwave spreads across Europe

The extreme weather is not limited to France.

  • United Kingdom: Schools are closing or reducing hours, while rail services are being cut amid extreme heat warnings.

  • Spain: Red alerts have been issued, with temperatures expected to reach 44°C in parts of Andalusia.

  • Italy: A red alert has been declared in 15–16 cities, including Rome and Milan.

  • Poland, Croatia and Hungary: All are under high-level heat warnings as temperatures climb across Central and Eastern Europe.

Health warnings as deaths and risks rise

Health agencies and aid organisations have warned of severe risks for vulnerable populations.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said extreme heat could quickly become life-threatening, urging urgent protective measures.

Authorities in France also reported dozens of drowning deaths, many involving young people, linked to attempts to escape the heat.

Climate scientists warn of worsening extremes

Scientists say the heatwave reflects a broader climate trend, with Europe warming at twice the global average since the 1980s.

The EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service reports that 2024 was the hottest year on record globally, while extreme heat events are becoming more frequent, intense and widespread.

Experts warn that such heatwaves are likely to become longer, stronger and increasingly dangerous as climate change accelerates.

Infrastructure and energy systems under strain

Extreme temperatures have also disrupted critical infrastructure, including energy production. In France, a nuclear reactor was temporarily shut down after river water used for cooling exceeded safe temperature limits.

A continent under pressure

With forecasts showing little immediate relief, meteorologists warn that record-breaking temperatures could continue through the week, leaving much of Europe bracing for further disruption, health risks and infrastructure strain.

Latest developments in Europe’s heatwave

  • Scientists warn heatwaves are becoming more frequent and intense due to climate change

  • Eiffel Tower closes early; Louvre shortens opening hours due to extreme heat

  • Mont Saint Michel urges visitors to avoid travel during red alerts

  • Poland, Croatia and Hungary issue high-level heat warnings and red alerts

  • Around 1,800 schools closed in France; thousands more affected

  • Red Cross warns of serious health risks for vulnerable groups

  • 40 drownings reported in France since heatwave began

  • Spain under widespread heat alerts, with red warnings in several regions

  • France records hottest night since 1947

  • Italy issues red alerts in up to 16 cities, including Rome and Milan

  • Nuclear reactor in France shut down due to overheated river water

  • Officials warn extreme temperatures to continue across Europe this week

With inputs from AFP, AP

Related Topics:
Weather forecastSummerEurope

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