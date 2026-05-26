Heat dome over Europe scorches UK, Ireland, France and Spain

WORLD BRACES FOR HOTTER DAYS: A “heat dome” over western Canada and the US Pacific northwest sent temperatures soaring to new highs, triggering heat warnings from Oregon to Canada’s Arctic territories. Canada broke a national heat record when the temperature in a small town in British Columbia reached almost 46.6°C, breaking an 84-year-old record by nearly 3 degrees, with dangerously hot weather expected to continue. Residents in eastern Europe and parts of Siberia are struggling to cope with heatwaves sweeping across the region. Kuwait city’s Nawasib recorded 53.2°C, the highest temperature in the world for this year. Looks like the world is to witness some all-time temperature records. The extreme weather conditions certainly point to climate change, and the well-documented effects of human behaviour like carbon emissions on the planet. Governments must act now by setting targets to reduce methane emissions to confront climate change. [COMMENT BY: Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor] AFP