Europe swelters as heatwave pushes temperatures to extremes

13 drown in France as temperatures soar and heat alerts spread across Europe
Paris: A powerful heatwave tightened its grip on Europe on Monday, with temperatures forecast to hit 43C in parts of France as authorities warned of growing health risks after 13 people drowned during the weekend’s scorching conditions and hundreds of schools were forced to close.
France was among the hardest-hit countries, with nearly half of its mainland departments placed on the highest heat alert and temperatures forecast to reach 43C in Bordeaux and 39C in Paris. Weather officials warned that the current heatwave could become one of the most severe the country has experienced in decades.
The extreme heat has already been linked to multiple deaths. French authorities said 13 people drowned over the weekend as soaring temperatures drove many to rivers, lakes and other swimming spots. The victims included a 13-year-old girl.
The government urged residents to avoid unsupervised bathing areas, warning of hidden dangers such as strong currents and sudden drops in water depth.
France’s national weather service, Meteo-France, said much of the country had entered a prolonged “plateau” of extreme heat that may not ease before the end of the week.
Several towns in western and central France recorded their hottest nights on record. Paris endured its warmest June night ever, with temperatures failing to drop below 24.2C, surpassing the previous record set in 2017.
Weather forecasters warned that even hotter nights could follow.
“This will continue through the end of the week, with heat levels never before recorded across more than three-quarters of the country on Wednesday and Thursday,” Meteo-France said.
39C forecast in Paris
13 drowning deaths in France
845 schools closed
49 French departments on highest alert
44C forecast in parts of Spain
38C forecast in southern England
More than 200,000 heat-related deaths in Europe over four years (WHO)
The heat has forced major disruptions to daily life. Some 845 schools were closed on Monday, while hundreds more shortened classes or allowed students to leave early. Authorities also cancelled outdoor events, including several celebrations of France’s annual street music festival.
Transport services have also been affected. French and Belgian authorities curtailed some rail services amid fears that extreme temperatures could damage infrastructure and cause major delays.
In Paris, transport authorities repeatedly urged commuters to stay hydrated, while health officials warned of the dangers of alcohol consumption during periods of intense heat.
The heatwave has also worsened air quality in the French capital. Air monitoring agencies warned that ozone pollution levels were expected to exceed recommended thresholds.
Elsewhere in Europe, temperatures continued to soar.
Belgium’s meteorological institute warned that some areas could experience the highest temperatures ever recorded in the country. Spain’s weather service forecast temperatures of up to 44C and described conditions as “extremely high” for this time of year, with some regions running between five and 10 degrees above seasonal averages.
Portugal’s weather agency said temperatures in parts of the country were approaching historic records, while Britain’s Met Office issued an amber extreme heat warning for much of southern England and parts of Wales, forecasting temperatures of up to 38C.
Scientists say climate change is making such extreme weather events more frequent and more intense.
Akshay Deoras, a senior researcher at the University of Reading’s National Centre for Atmospheric Science, said human-driven climate change had “loaded the atmosphere with extra heat”, making temperature extremes far more severe than in the past.
Europe is warming faster than any other continent. According to the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service, temperatures across Europe have risen at roughly twice the global average rate since the 1980s.
The World Health Organisation’s Europe office said earlier this month that more than 200,000 people across Europe had died from heat-related causes over the past four years, with many of those deaths considered preventable.
Scientists warn that the continent should expect more frequent, longer-lasting and more intense heatwaves in the years ahead as global temperatures continue to rise.