Dubai: Aerial footage has revealed vast stretches of charred pine forest in southwestern France's Gironde region after one of the country's most destructive wildfires in recent years.

The blaze has been stabilised, meaning it is no longer advancing, according to Sophie Brocas, the French government's top official in Gironde. However, authorities warned that the danger is far from over, with 14 separate blazes around the city of Bordeaux reigniting amid hot, dry conditions.

Drone images show blackened landscapes where dense forests once stood, highlighting the scale of the destruction. Firefighters continue to monitor hotspots as soaring temperatures and strong winds raise fears of fresh flare-ups. The wildfire has already burned tens of thousands of hectares, forced large-scale evacuations and prompted one of France's biggest firefighting operations, supported by crews and aircraft from across Europe. Officials say containment efforts will continue until the risk of reignition has fully passed.

Video: AFP