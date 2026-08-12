Rescue operations are continuing. Crews are digging through rubble in affected communities, with reports of people still trapped or unaccounted for. Earlier reports said thousands of people had been reported missing, although those figures were expected to change as communications were restored and authorities verified reports.

Pereira, Cali and Manizales are among the major urban areas reporting significant damage, while communities closer to the epicenter in Chocó have also been badly affected. Buildings collapsed or sustained structural damage, complicating rescue efforts.

The death toll is still changing rapidly. Reports have moved from 47 deaths shortly after the quake to more than 100 and then 169 as rescuers reached damaged areas. Some international reports have already cited higher preliminary figures, underscoring the difficulty of establishing a definitive toll while searches continue.