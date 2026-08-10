Colombia declares emergency after 7.4 quake kills 111; UAE, world leaders pledge support

Airports shut, historic cathedral damaged after powerful Colombia earthquake
A powerful magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck western Colombia on Monday, killing at least 111 people and damaging hundreds of buildings, according to President Abelardo de la Espriella.
The earthquake struck at 7:34am local time, with its epicentre in the Chocó region. The Colombian Geological Service said it was the strongest earthquake recorded in the country in more than a decade.
President de la Espriella declared a state of emergency to speed up funding for recovery efforts and said he would visit the disaster zone in the Chocó region.
The earthquake was centred near San José del Palmar, about 400 kilometres west of Bogotá, at a depth of around 107 kilometres.
More than 20 municipalities were affected, with significant damage reported in Pereira, Quibdó, Cali and Manizales. Rescue teams and residents searched through collapsed buildings for survivors.
In Manizales, part of a historic neo-Gothic cathedral collapsed, while authorities in Cali reported people trapped in several collapsed buildings.
The quake was also felt in neighbouring Ecuador and Panama, although little damage was reported there.
At least 20 buildings crumbled in Cali, trapping people beneath the debris, Mayor Alejandro Eder said.
Choco's governor warned of serious damage in the provincial capital Quibdo, where videos showed more buildings reduced to rubble.
"We are all devastated," Quibdo community leader Luis Gregorio Moreno said.
"At this moment there are reported deaths, dozens of wounded, but what there are most of are missing people," he said.
The UAE expressed solidarity with Colombia, offering condolences to the families of those killed and wishing a speedy recovery to those injured.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended its sincere condolences to the Colombian government and people following the disaster and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
Several countries have offered assistance to Colombia.
El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele said his country was ready to provide rescue teams, medical personnel, supplies and other assistance.
Ecuador offered 47 rescuers, specialised dogs and equipment, while Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum also pledged support.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington was monitoring the situation and stood ready to assist Colombia.
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday the European Union was "ready to provide more support" after a powerful earthquake struck Colombia.
"Tonight, Europe's heart is with the people of Colombia after the terrible earthquake in the Choco region. We have already mobilised Copernicus, our satellite service, to help with rescue operations," von der Leyen said on social media.
Five Colombian airports — Pereira, Manizales, Armenia, Cartago and Buenaventura — remain closed to regular passenger operations and are being used only for medical and government flights while damage is assessed.
Flights at Guillermo León Valencia Airport in Popayán are also restricted because of emissions from the Puracé volcano.
Authorities have urged affected passengers to contact their airlines for the latest information.
The Colombian Geological Service said the earthquake was followed by aftershocks measuring magnitude 2.8 and 4.8.
The affected Pacific region lies along the Pacific Ring of Fire, one of the world's most active seismic zones.
Authorities have warned that the full extent of the damage and casualties could take time to assess, particularly in remote areas where access has been affected.
Angelica Avila was walking through central Manizales after the powerful earthquake struck, unsure where to go after cracks appeared in the walls of the hotel where she had been staying, the BBC reported.
Speaking to the BBC World Service’s Outside Source, Avila described scenes of panic as buildings were damaged across the city.
“Everyone was screaming... I saw dust coming out of the neighbouring buildings, and bricks were falling off the walls,” she said.
She said she did not feel safe returning to the hotel and remained outside as residents assessed the damage.
Every one or two buildings, there are bricks and wall paint. We don’t know what to do.Angelica Avila
Still wearing their pajamas, crowds of people rushed out into the street upon feeling the tremor, AFP reporters saw.
"The quake was very, very strong," said content creator Valeria Polo, 29, in the capital, where only minimal damage was recorded.
Colombian singer Shakira expressed support for those affected by the earthquake. She said her heart was with everyone who felt the quake and offered "strength and love" to her homeland, urging Colombians to stay together and follow official instructions.
Death toll: At least 111 people have died, according to Colombia's president.
Magnitude: The earthquake measured 7.4 and struck western Colombia.
Epicentre: The quake was centred about 107 kilometres below San José del Palmar in the Chocó region.
Damage: More than 20 municipalities have been affected, with buildings damaged and some collapsed.
Airports: Several airports remain closed to regular passenger flights.
Schools: Schools have also closed in parts of the country.
Aftershocks: Magnitude 2.8 and 4.8 aftershocks have been recorded.
Strongest in a decade: Colombia's Geological Service said it was the strongest earthquake recorded in the country in more than a decade.
Response: Authorities are continuing to assess damage, particularly in remote areas where access has been affected.