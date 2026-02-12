Mrunal Thakur addresses wedding rumours with Dhanush: 'It's going to be April...'

Addressing the buzz in a recent chat with Galatta Plus, Mrunal dismissed the rumours with sarcasm and disbelief. When asked directly whether wedding bells were around the corner, hinting at Dhanush, she responded, “Me? No. I think 14th April is going to be the 1st April…14th Feb is going to be the 1st April. April Fools' Day. Because I don’t know who started…First of all. I’ve been quoted, but I never said anything. And they just said, Mrunal said so. I was like, wow, how beautiful. It’s scary.”