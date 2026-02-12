Mrunal Thakur addresses wedding rumours with Dhanush: 'It's going to be April...'

Rumours about the two actors have been circulating since 2025
With Do Deewane Seher Mein gearing up for its February 20 release, Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi have been making the rounds for promotions. But while the spotlight is on their film, a very different conversation has taken over social media, speculation that Mrunal is set to marry Tamil actor Dhanush on February 14.
Addressing the buzz in a recent chat with Galatta Plus, Mrunal dismissed the rumours with sarcasm and disbelief. When asked directly whether wedding bells were around the corner, hinting at Dhanush, she responded, “Me? No. I think 14th April is going to be the 1st April…14th Feb is going to be the 1st April. April Fools' Day. Because I don’t know who started…First of all. I’ve been quoted, but I never said anything. And they just said, Mrunal said so. I was like, wow, how beautiful. It’s scary.”
Siddhant himself had earlier added fuel to the chatter, albeit playfully. During another promotional event, a journalist brought up “Chennai-related” questions directed at Mrunal. Siddhant quickly pointed at her and joked, “Inse tha voh Chennai waala yaa mujhse tha?” Mrunal clarified the question wasn’t meant for her, prompting Siddhant to burst out laughing and continue teasing her, until a reporter chimed in with, “Hum samajh rahe hain.”
Speculation linking Mrunal and Dhanush first began circulating in 2025, although neither actor has ever confirmed a relationship. Talk intensified after Mrunal attended the wrap party of Dhanush’s film Tere Ishk Mein before August.
Later that month, photos and videos of her greeting and hugging him at the Son of Sardaar 2 premiere spread quickly across social platforms. By early 2026, unverified claims suggested the two would wed on February 14, claims that remain unsupported by any official statement from either side.